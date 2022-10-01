ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
The Center Square

Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes

(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
The Center Square

How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year

(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
The Atlantic

University of Hypocrisy

During the peak of the pandemic, John Katzman and I had a standing phone date at 7:30 on Friday mornings. Katzman usually walked along the beach near his house in the Hamptons while we spoke. I’d sit in my office, try to visualize the beauty of Long Island’s southeastern shore, and listen.
New Pittsburgh Courier

National polling reveals where all-important midterm races stand

DEMOCRATIC SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (left) is hoping to retain office in his midterm showdown with Republican Herschel Walker. (Wikimedia Commons) Less than six weeks away, the 2022 midterm elections might prove the most consequential in decades. All 435 House seats are up for grabs, while 35 are available in the...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape

(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
The Center Square

These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million

In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
The Center Square

Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change

(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
The Center Square

Colorado business leaders closing out the year pessimistic, survey finds

(The Center Square) – Business leaders in Colorado are pessimistic leading into the final quarter of 2022, according to a survey released on Thursday. The Leeds Business Confidence Index, which measures the business community's views on the state of the economy, was 39.8 ahead of quarter four, marking the fourth-lowest score in the index's history. An index of 50 is neutral, while an index below that is negative.
The Center Square

The Center Square

