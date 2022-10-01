Read full article on original website
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
Graduates from these colleges, universities have the most debt: report
Millions of Americans have student loan debt, but the college or university you attend can have a big impact on just how much debt you'll have.
Spokane County awards nearly $5M in federal stimulus funds to nonprofits, health groups
(The Center Square) – The Spokane County commissioners voted Tuesday to split $2.3 million in federal stimulus funds among six nonprofits seeking to help at-risk youth and families overcome a variety of hardships. In addition, Commissioners Al French, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns awarded about $2.3 million to three...
Report: With expanded benefits, a 'cliff' policy discourages work
(The Center Square) – While low-income families saw an increase in their federal SNAP benefits when the pandemic hit, it also created a “benefits cliff” that could discourage work and the supply of labor. A new policy brief from the Independent Fiscal Office explains the situation. Before...
Audit reveals Illinois failed to monitor criminal activity in group homes
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is calling for more accountability of Illinois group homes for those with developmental disabilities. They are called CILAs, which stands for Community Integrated Living Arrangement. State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said a recent audit shows the Illinois Department of Human Services is failing to monitor criminal activity in group homes, and some residents are not being cared for properly.
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
University of Hypocrisy
During the peak of the pandemic, John Katzman and I had a standing phone date at 7:30 on Friday mornings. Katzman usually walked along the beach near his house in the Hamptons while we spoke. I’d sit in my office, try to visualize the beauty of Long Island’s southeastern shore, and listen.
Report: New York has increased education spending, still needs accountability
(The Center Square) – A study by a nonpartisan watchdog group released Monday found that education spending has risen substantially in New York in recent years and that the state still needs a comprehensive system to review performance and achievement. The Citizens Budget Commission found that public schools will...
New Pittsburgh Courier
National polling reveals where all-important midterm races stand
DEMOCRATIC SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (left) is hoping to retain office in his midterm showdown with Republican Herschel Walker. (Wikimedia Commons) Less than six weeks away, the 2022 midterm elections might prove the most consequential in decades. All 435 House seats are up for grabs, while 35 are available in the...
Wastewater monitoring is the ‘public health dream’ that helped fight COVID. But it also raises big ethical questions about privacy and consent
Scientists have spent an inordinate amount of time during the COVID pandemic sifting through sewage—an attempt to consult the so-called “oracle in the toilet” as to what the virus holds next. Their goal: trace the level of COVID in human waste to gauge its spread in individual...
Pennsylvania's local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
(The Center Square) – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
These 10 Michigan donors gave over $29.9 million
In Michigan politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $229.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and Aug. 22, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $29.9 million, or 13 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Michigan state-level candidates...
California workers to see increased paid family leave benefits under new law
(The Center Square) – On the final day to sign bills passed during the legislative session, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law Friday that will increase the share of wages employers must pay lower-income workers who take paid family leave. Signed into law by Newsom Friday, Senate Bill...
Purdue University Student Arrested For Murder Of Roommate In Dorm Room: Police
“I believe this was unprovoked and senseless,” the school's police chief said of the killing of Varun Manish Chheda, 20, and the arrest of Gji Min Sha, 22.
Seattle only Washington city ranked in top half of best spots for unemployment change
(The Center Square) – Washington state's Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, and Vancouver made WalletHub’s list of changes in unemployment rate by city. Amid concerns about high inflation and a recession the country may already be in according to certain metrics, the personal finance website compared 180 cities by looking at the change in each city’s unemployment rate between July and August.
Oregon Democrat repeatedly used N-word in book
Jeff Golden, an Oregon Democrat running for re-election to the state Senate, repeatedly used the word "n-----" in a 1971 book he authored about his experience on a Georgia sharecropping farm.
Colorado business leaders closing out the year pessimistic, survey finds
(The Center Square) – Business leaders in Colorado are pessimistic leading into the final quarter of 2022, according to a survey released on Thursday. The Leeds Business Confidence Index, which measures the business community's views on the state of the economy, was 39.8 ahead of quarter four, marking the fourth-lowest score in the index's history. An index of 50 is neutral, while an index below that is negative.
California distilleries can once again ship directly to consumers
(The Center Square) – When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down operation of tasting rooms across California, a pandemic emergency order allowing distilleries to ship their spirits directly to consumers' doorsteps acted as a critical lifeline for many business owners. For Cris Steller, owner of Amador & Dry Diggings Distillery...
