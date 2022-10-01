ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Horeb, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 3000

Paul Harold Evans

MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

WATCH: Celebrating National Pizza Month with Wisconsin cheese

It is National Pizza Month, and Andie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined News 3 Now at Noon to share a German-inspired pizza recipe using real Wisconsin cheese. You can check it out here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy