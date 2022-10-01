ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger

Every few seconds, trucks pulling shipping containers roll in and out of the Bensenville Canadian Pacific yard. It’s a busy area and one that suburban Chicago mayors worry will only get busier if a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and the Kansas Southern Railways goes through. "Public safety will...
Critical Vote Expected Monday in Chicago Bears' Proposed Move to Arlington Heights

UPDATE: The Arlington Heights village board rejected the ordinance on Monday night in a unanimous vote. You can read an updated version of this story here. As the Chicago Bears' inch closer to moving from Soldier Field to suburban Arlington Heights, a critical vote about the team's proposed new stadium is expected to take place Monday among Arlington Heights trustees during a Village Board Meeting.
What One Meeting's Vote Could Mean for The Chicago Bears' Future in Arlington Heights

It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have their eyes set on a new stadium in Arlington Heights. The team has laid out a master plan to redevelop 326 acres of property in the village's former Arlington Racetrack, released renderings of what a new stadium could look like and has touted the economic impact a new stadium could have, saying "the development will generate $16 million in annual tax revenue in addition to property taxes for Arlington Heights, $9.8 million for Cook County, and $51.3 million for the State of Illinois."
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
