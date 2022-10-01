Read full article on original website
“All My Daughter Wants Is The ’90s”: Stella McCartney On Revisiting Her Y2K Collections For SS23
It was all about Stella McCartney’s influence on Y2K fashion for her open-air show in front of the Centre Pompidou. Tweaked reissues of the designer’s gold chain tops from her Chloé spring/summer 2000 collection kicked off the show, worn under super-sized blazers with asymmetrical skirts and net stockings.
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Grey Curls Shine On The Runway In Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
Haim Nails The Moto Leather Trend Dominating Autumn Fashion
The Haim sisters – Este, Danielle, and Alana – have become known for their foolproof Louis Vuitton stage uniform of minimalist bra tops and wide-legged pants. But the girls embraced a new, on trend look at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2023 show, leaning into leather-accented couture. The looks were a great callback to the moto-tinged days of Y2K fashion. Danielle wore a red and black leather jacket over a slinky and luminescent brown dress, while Alana opted for an expertly crafted leather shoulder accessory, which, in our opinion, vaguely resembled the structural shoulder pads of American football players.
EmRata Is Experimenting With Sporty Style In Paris
Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas, which was unveiled at the former’s Resort 2023 show, has been catnip for celebrity fans. Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid and Rihanna were early endorsers and now, Emily Ratajkowski has fallen for the collab’s sporty appeal. To attend Balenciaga’s apocalyptic spring/summer 2023 show, staged...
Ugg Slippers Are Gigi’s Fashion Month Essential
Gigi Hadid is on her way back from Paris, having walked for Chloé, Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Givenchy and Stella McCartney at fashion week. Jetting home on 3 October, she was seen navigating the airport in sweatpants from Les Tien, paired with a cardigan and a khaki jacket from her own brand, Guest In Residence, which she launched just last month. To ensure peak comfort, the super styled the outfit with Ugg’s stacked Tazz slippers, which have become a fashion month essential for Gigi.
Kylie Says Au Revoir To Paris In An All-Leather Airport Look
Safe in the knowledge there’s a jet waiting for her on the tarmac, it’s no wonder Kylie Jenner likes to travel in style. To round off her week of statement-making fashion in Paris, the beauty mogul posed for Instagram pictures alongside her make-up artist Ariel and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero before heading back to the States.
“There’s No One That’s Not Welcome”: Kanye West On YZY, Paris And His Three Phases In Fashion
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Tonight, at a Parisian location that would be irresponsible to share, Kanye West — or Ye, as he now prefers — will present his 11th fashion show, an event that came together away from the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. It will be his ninth collection for Yeezy (which, as of now, is formally named YZY) and his fourth-ever show in Paris.
From Barbours To Ballet Pumps, Alexa Was Fashion Month’s Unofficial Muse
Perhaps it was the ballet pump. Or the wax jacket. Or the nana nightie. But there were enough Alexa Chungisms on the spring/summer 2023 runways to fill a VIP teepee at Glastonbury. Maybe moodboards are vibrating to the guitar riffs of Indie mixtapes. Perhaps it’s time for a Popworld revival. Or maybe our appreciation of Chung’s style is as eternal as the classic wardrobe pieces she continually reinterprets.
Rising Model Amelia Gray Shares Her Fashion Month Camera Roll With Vogue
The spring/summer 2023 shows were a wild ride of meme-able moments, from the star-studded Tommy Hilfiger show in New York to Balenciaga’s mud-drenched spectacle at Paris Fashion Week. The rising model who’s witnessed much of it play out? Amelia Gray. “Oh my god… It feels like someone needs to pinch me and wake me up from the best dream ever,” Gray tells Vogue of her fashion month experience. “I feel extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of it – I’m still processing it all.”
Hailey Bieber’s Plum Lip Is Autumn Beauty Goals
From the plunge in temperatures to the shorter evenings, there’s no doubt that autumn is here. And while in summer, we find ourselves naturally attracted to the lighter, brighter shades in our beauty repertoire, when it comes to the colder months, it’s time to take things down a little. Enter oxbloods, deep plums, burnished reds and other rich shades, for the eyes, lips or fingertips.
Fashion’s Most Famous Photographers Are Selling Prints To Benefit Children In War-Torn Countries
Stylist and creative consultant, Nancy Rhode, and global director of talent agency Artistry, Elizabeth Norris, have teamed up to launch Dust Off, an online photography-based initiative, in support of the charity War Child UK, which protects the rights of children living through conflict across the world. “It was in Berlin...
The Story Behind Off-White’s “Impossible Blue” Eyeliner
“Celebration” was the name of Off-White’s spring show, presented inside the Ateliers Berthier last night in Paris. X-Ray-print blazers, belly cut-outs, and arrowed cowboy boots filled the industrial space built by the architect Charles Garnier and used for storing Paris Opera sets. It was a fitting venue to honour Virgil Abloh, the late multi-hyphenate designer, who began workshopping this season’s spring 2023 collection before his passing last year.
The Princess Of Wales Brightens Up A Grey Day In A Sunshine-Yellow High-Street Dress
On a grey October day, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit to meet with staff and hear about the holistic support it provides for pregnant women and new mothers. To contrast the overcast skies, Kate wore a simple sunshine-yellow midi dress by Karen Millen, featuring a pleated skirt, a notched neckline and puffed sleeves. As ever, she kept her accessories minimal, and wore navy heeled pumps and carried a matching suede clutch bag. She also wore white gold and diamond drop earrings by Emily Mortimer Jewellery.
You Better Believe That Bleached Brows Are Back (Again)
You’ll find many different iterations of the bleached eyebrow trend on the catwalks (one example being Victoria Beckham’s spring/summer 2023 show over the weekend), but it is – understandably – a less common occurrence to see them on real women. Not a look to be undertaken...
5 Things To Know About Givenchy’s Paris-Cali SS23 show
Givenchy’s Matthew M Williams fused together the elegant Parisian heritage of the French fashion house and the American workwear he grew up with in California for spring/summer 2023. Below, Anders Christian Madsen shares five things you need to know.
Penélope Cruz Is The Classic Chanel Suit’s Greatest Ambassador
She was born in Madrid, but Penélope Cruz is a French girl at heart – at least when it comes to fashion. When the red carpet calls, the Oscar winner almost always reaches for Chanel. She packed not one but two couture gowns from the maison’s autumn/winter 2022 collection for the Venice Film Festival last month. While Tessa Thompson experimented with sculptural vintage and Gemma Chan dabbled in haute streetwear, 48-year-old Cruz chose to channel good old-fashioned movie star glamour in embellished pink florals and classic black.
Rihanna Revisits Her “Umbrella” Era
Cast your mind back to 2007 for a moment. Labour was still in power, the former American Idol finalist Jennifer Hudson had just won an Oscar, and you couldn’t turn on the radio without hearing “Umbrella”. Perhaps Rihanna, the woman responsible for that monster track, is feeling nostalgic for the period, as she just resurrected a hairstyle that was almost as ubiquitous in the late Noughties as her song: the side fringe.
Dua Lipa Will Join Edward Enninful At Vogue’s Forces Of Fashion Conference In London
Vogue’s annual Forces of Fashion conference went global for the first time back in March, with events staged in New York, London, India and Mexico City, and appearances from Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Lakshmi Menon, Sonam Kapoor and Karol G. This October, Forces of Fashion returns with a fresh line-up of exciting speakers, who will appear – virtually and in person – in New York, London and Mexico City for a series of panels, discussions and networking sessions.
Valentino’s Trippy, Logo-Tattooed Faces Were An Optical Illusion
At the Valentino show in Paris, the house’s iconic VLogo print was everywhere, from head to toe — even becoming a face-first beauty statement. On top of imperceptibly perfected skin make-up artist Pat McGrath describes as “the new naked,” four otherworldly complexions served as a canvas for meticulously painted logo face tattoos.
