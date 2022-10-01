ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs. Arkansas, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Alabama Crimson Tide will meet the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon from Razorback Stadium.

Alabama comes into this game undefeated with a 4-0 record to start after knocking off Vanderbilt 55-3 last weekend. As for Arkansas, they will look to bounce back from a 23-21 loss to Texas A&M which gave them their first loss of the season.

This will be a great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

#2 Alabama vs. #20 Arkansas

  • When: Saturday, October 1
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football this season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, and connected TV devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Alabama (-17.5) vs. Arkansas

O/U: 60.5

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon continues to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll

The first day of October didn’t bring many upsets in college football, although Missouri gave No. 1 Georgia a huge scare. As a result, there weren’t many changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this week. Oregon, however, climbed three spots to No. 12 after the Ducks’ 45-27 late-night win over Stanford. They are one spot behind No. 11 Utah, which moved up two spots after its big win over Oregon State. USC remains the top Pac-12 team in the poll. The Trojans stay the No. 6 team in the country. UCLA makes it first appearance in the poll as the Bruins (5-0) are on a nine-game winning streak. The Bruins are preparing for a huge game next week with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Despite their most recent and first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies stayed in the poll at No. 24. List 5 takeaways from Ducks revenge-filled blowout over the Stanford Cardinal
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated national title odds see a new favorite emerge after Week 5

The first Saturday of October led to some drastic revisions to the national polls and, apparently, was cause for some changes to the national championship odds. Following the events of last weekend, Ohio State has moved up to the top of the national title odds according to the folks at BetMGM. The Buckeyes now have the same odds to win this year’s College Football Playoff national championship as the defending national champions from Georgia. It is not too surprising seeing the Buckeyes ascend to the top of the board. While Alabama was winning without their Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell continues blistering start to 2022 season

At the moment, 4-star Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 best running back in the 2023 class. After the way that he’s been performing so far during the start of his senior year, that ranking is looking like it could go up by a lot. To be fair, the 247Sports Composite Rankings see Dowdell in a higher light, ranking him as the No. 8 RB in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 12 RB in 2023. Dowdell has been nothing short of dominant in his senior season with Picayune Memorial down...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sam Pittman provides injury update on K.J. Jefferson

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks lost one of their key offensive weapons in last Saturday’s 49-26 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game in the 4th quarter after taking a sack that caused him injury. After the game, head coach Sam Pittman did not offer any clarity as to what the injury was, or what his status was going forward. “I don’t know where he’s at, to be honest with you,” Pittman said Saturday. “Obviously, we didn’t bring him back in. I don’t know any more than that.” Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference....
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt odds, picks, and predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) travel to Nashville to try and strum up a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1) Saturday. Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium is at 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock Report: Oregon’s defense finally shows up while Ty Thompson fails to impress

All season, it has been the case of a great offense and a mediocre defense that got the job done for the Oregon Ducks. Those two things flipped on Saturday night in a 45-27 blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal. The Ducks’ D came to play, holding the Cardinal to just 322 total yards in the game. While the stats will show a prolific game for the offense — 515 total yards, including 351 on the ground — we know how much better it could have been were it not for 9 penalties and 65 yards on the offense. In total, the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports proposes a ‘dream hire’ for Colorado’s head coach vacancy

The search for Colorado’s next head coach has begun. Athletic director Rick George, who fired Karl Dorrell on Sunday following the Buffs’ 0-5 start, has said he wants an energetic presence with head coaching experience. Several candidates should fit that mold and college football experts such as Chris Vannini of The Athletic and Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports have already offered their list of top candidates. A common name thus far has been former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who was listed by Both Vannini and Dodd. Plus, on Tuesday, USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg went as far as...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Hornsby responds to transfer rumors

During the 4th quarter of Arkansas’ 49-26 loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game after taking a sack. A surprise to many, head coach sam pittman elected to send USF transfer Cade Fortin to take Jefferson’s place instead of the listed backup on the depth chart, Malik Hornsby. Following the game, Pittman was asked why he chose Fortin instead of Hornsby to fill in for the injured Jefferson. He provided an interesting response. “That decision has been made for a while (instead of Malik),” Pittman said. “He’s our No. 2 quarterback so we put him in there.” Fortin...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Nebraska football now on the verge of getting some momentum back?

With a win this weekend, Nebraska football finally has something to feel good about during what has been a most-difficult season for the program. And with an important game on the schedule this Friday night at Rutgers, will the real Nebraska stand up? In preseason, Nebraska was getting lots of hype, with the Cornhuskers being a popular pick to make it to the Big Ten Championship Game. It was thought that the close, tough and hard-fought losses of last year would fade away. But Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has had similar struggles this season, leading to the firing of Scott Frost...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kansas HC Lance Leipold comments on Wisconsin football job opening

University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh made the difficult choice to move on from head coach Paul Chryst after a disappointing 2-3 start to the season. For now, Jim Leonhard, the program’s defensive coordinator, will assume the role as the interim head coach and is believed to be the favorite to take the full-time position at the end of the season.
