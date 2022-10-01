Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Felt 'Pushed Into Doing IVF' With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian admits she felt "pushed into doing IVF" with husband Travis Barker. The Kardashians star, 43, opened up about how her age influenced her and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, in deciding to go through with in vitro fertilization during Tuesday's all-new episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.
Popculture
'Queer as Folk' Reboot Canceled: What to Know
Last week, fans learned that Peacock has canceled its revival of Queer as Folk. Series creator Stephen Dunn announced the news on social media, thanking fans for their support and the cast and crew for their dedication. Fans were more outraged, wondering why this bastion of LGBTQ+ culture needed to have such a short life on the air.
Popculture
Peacock Launches 'Halloween Horror' Collection for Spooky Season
Spooky season is officially here, and in the crowded streaming landscape, Peacock is making sure it is a go-to spot for Halloween and horror-themed titles! As the streamer begins to stock the first titles from its October 2022 content list, Peacock will also be dishing out plenty of screams with its new Halloween Horror 2022 TV series and movies collection.
Popculture
Netflix Orders New Spinoff Series of Popular Reality Show
Netflix released the first teaser for Bling Empire: New York, the first spinoff of the streamer's hit reality show. The short trailer introduces viewers to the new group of wealthy Asian-Americans who are based in the Big Apple. The original Bling Empire, which focuses on wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles, will be back for a third season on Wednesday. News that a Bling Empire series based in New York City was in the works surfaced back in December.
RELATED PEOPLE
I Found A Mysterious Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear — Is He Cheating On Me?
"Neither of us have red hair."
24 Latine Parents Who "Didn't Want Pets" (Spoiler Alert: They Definitely Did)
The "I don't want a dog" to "I'm the dog's favorite person" pipeline is real.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Sparked Their Real-Life Romance
Big Bang Theory co-stars Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated for a brief time while starring in the hit CBS sitcom, and the pair have now revealed which episode sparked their real-life romance. Vanity Fair has shared excerpts from The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story, an oral history of the show which features behind-the-scenes stories and cast interviews about the show. In a joint interview for the book, Cuoco and Galecki opened up about both their on and off-screen relationships, including the moment that stars began to fall for one another.
Comments / 0