Friday results from the Texas Panhandle
DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I
Amarillo High 56, Caprock 20
Tascosa 36, Abilene High 14
Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14
DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION I
Canyon 44, Andrews 30
Canadian 56, Randall 21
Pampa 43, Borger 40
West Plains 35, Hereford 28
DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II
Stratford 28, Perryton 21
Dalhart 33, Levelland 24
DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I
Bushland 56, El Paso Riverside 14
Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37
Gruver 9, River Road 6
DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION II
Friona 42, Slaton 26
DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II
Sunray 47, Roscoe 17
Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12
Vega 21, Olton 13
DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
McLean 65, Wildorado 16
White Deer 61, Hedley 12
Miami 38, Groom 36
Follett 62, Paducah 60
DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24
Amherst 49, Claude 28
DISTRICT 4-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Valley 69, Crowell 36
DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Hart 58, Anton 32
