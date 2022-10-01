ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Friday results from the Texas Panhandle

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgHYf_0iIFxuVt00

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

Amarillo High 56, Caprock 20

Tascosa 36, Abilene High 14

Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14

DISTRICT 3-4A DIVISION I

Canyon 44, Andrews 30

Canadian 56, Randall 21

Pampa 43, Borger 40

West Plains 35, Hereford 28

DISTRICT 2-4A DIVISION II

Stratford 28, Perryton 21

Dalhart 33, Levelland 24

DISTRICT 2-3A DIVISION I

Bushland 56, El Paso Riverside 14

Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37

Gruver 9, River Road 6

DISTRICT 3-3A DIVISION II

Friona 42, Slaton 26

DISTRICT 1-2A DIVISION II

Sunray 47, Roscoe 17

Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12

Vega 21, Olton 13

DISTRICT 1-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

McLean 65, Wildorado 16

White Deer 61, Hedley 12

Miami 38, Groom 36

Follett 62, Paducah 60

DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24

Amherst 49, Claude 28

DISTRICT 4-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Valley 69, Crowell 36

DISTRICT 2-1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Hart 58, Anton 32

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on September 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Olton, TX
City
Abilene, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Roscoe, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
Slaton, TX
City
Canyon, TX
City
Sunray, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Hedley, TX
City
Gruver, TX
City
Follett, TX
City
Paducah, TX
City
Pampa, TX
City
Borger, TX
City
Dalhart, TX
City
Friona, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Crowell, TX
City
Levelland, TX
City
Nazareth, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Minority-Owned Vendors Boost Business at State Fair of Texas

It’s the first full weekend of the State Fair of Texas. Everyone's favorite cowboy, Big Tex, was back to welcome folks to Fair Park. One of the big traditions is the State Fair Classic. The big game brought out the fans. But this year - so did many small,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Texas Panhandle#Highschoolsports#Caprock#Canadian#Perryton#Dalhart 33#Bushland#El Paso Riverside
KWTX

Texas DPS South region operation stops human smuggling attempt

WESLACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Homeland Security Investigations and the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division are investigating an attempted human smuggling attempt in Weslaco. A DPS special agent noticed several vehicles arrive after 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Mid Valley Airport where seven individuals boarded a...
WESLACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
EL PASO, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 52

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November midterm election starts in three weeks. To help Texans make a decision at the ballot box, we're talking with the candidates. Before the Texas Legislature drew new political maps last year, District 52 was largely made up of south central Williamson County. The district was reliably red until 2018, when Democrat James Talarico turned the district blue in a special election. He narrowly pulled out a victory in 2020, winning by just three points.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy