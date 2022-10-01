Kansas vs. Iowa State football recap: Jayhawks top Cyclones in 14-11 thriller

LAWRENCE — Kansas and Iowa State football met up Saturday in Lawrence in what was the second Big 12 Conference game for each side so far this season.

The Jayhawks came in with a 4-0 record that included wins against Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, Houston and Duke. The Cyclones came in with a 3-1 record that included wins against Southeast Missouri, Iowa and Ohio, but a loss against Baylor. Last season, Iowa State crushed Kansas for a 59-7 win in Ames, Iowa.

Did coach Matt Campbell’s Cyclones squad continue its dominance of the Jayhawks in recent years? Did Kansas coach Lance Leipold lead his side to its first win against Iowa State since 2014? There was a significance to this tilt that might not have been expected when each program opened the year.

Here's what happened at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium:

FINAL: 14, Iowa State 11

After Iowa State and Kansas traded a punt each, the Cyclones drove the ball into Jayhawks territory. Iowa State elected to take a field goal attempt from 37 yards out to go for the tie. Jace Gilbert missed it, and after getting the ball back with 0:27 left in the fourth quarter Kansas could run out the clock.

Kansas fumbles the ball away

Kansas wasn't able to turn Iowa State's turnover into points, as running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. fumbled the ball away. Iowa State linebacker O'Rien Vance forced and recovered the fumble himself, to give the Cyclones the ball at their own 42 yard line with 9:05 left in the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks lead 14-11.

Kansas also seems to have lost Hishaw for the game with an injury. He stayed down after the play and later was carted off of the field.

Iowa State muffs a punt

The Jayhawks weren't able to turn from the Cyclones' missed field goal and go on a scoring drive. Kansas went 3-and-out and punted, again. But on the punt, Iowa State return man Jaylin Noel muffed the punt and Kansas' Torry Locklin recovered it to give the Jayhawks the ball at the Cyclones' 29 yard line with 9:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Iowa State misses a field goal

An 18-play, 72 yard drive for the Cyclones that took 6:18 off of the clock ends with no points. Jace Gilbert missed a field goal attempt from 45 yards out, hitting an upright for the second time today. Kansas keeps its 14-11 lead with 11:26 left in the fourth quarter.

The drive included a number of different critical conversions for first downs for Iowa State, including multiple first downs on third downs deep in their own territory and one on fourth down in Kansas'. The Cyclones may not be able to run the ball well, but they can move it through the air. It just didn't work out for them.

Kansas thought it had ended the drive a couple plays earlier, when cornerback Cobee Bryant appeared to intercept a pass from Hunter Dekkers. But the officials reviewed the play. It was ruled an incomplete pass.

END 3Q: Kansas 14, Iowa State 11

Iowa State cuts into Kansas' lead with a field goal

The Cyclones cut into the Jayhawks' lead once more, and it's not just a 14-11 advantage for Kansas with 5:27 left in the third quarter. A 35-yard field goal from Jace Gilbert went through for Iowa State. It capped off a drive that went 62 yards in 12 plays and took 5:25 off of the clock.

The Cyclones nearly had a touchdown pass on this drive, the play just before the field goal attempt. But Jayhawks safety Kenny Logan Jr. was able to break up a pass in the end zone on third down. That's what led to Iowa State choosing to take a field goal.

Kansas' opening drive of 2nd half ends with a punt

The Jayhawks drove into Iowa State territory to start the second half. They reached the Iowa State 45 yard line, and faced a decision on what to do on 4th and 3. But instead of opting to go for it, as some might expect Leipold to do in this situation, Kansas punted.

It remains a 14-8 score, the Jayhawks leading, with 10:52 left in the third quarter. The Cyclones' drive starts from their own 20 yard line. They have a chance to take the lead with a touchdown drive.

END 2Q: Kansas 14, Iowa State 8

Kansas misses a field goal

The Jayhawks drove into Cyclones' territory, looking to make this a two-score game. But a 50-yard field goal attempt by Jacob Borcila missed its mark. With 0:50 left in the second quarter, Iowa State took over at its own 33 yard line trailing 14-8.

Iowa State earns its first score

The Cyclones are in the end zone after a nine-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dekkers to tight end Easton Dean. That capped off a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took 2:34 off of the clock. And after not being able to get a handle on the snap, holder Blake Clark was actually able to run the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion.

Kansas' lead is at 14-8 with 2:51 left in the second quarter. Iowa State has some momentum now. And that's in large part because of a 53-yard pass from Dekkers to wide receiver Dimitri Stanley earlier on that drive, which pushed the Cyclones into the red zone.

Jayhawks extend their lead

Kansas now leads 14-0 with 5:25 left in the second quarter, after another touchdown drive for the Jayhawks. Quarterback Jalon Daniels rushed it in from two yards out, and Jacob Borcila hit the ensuing extra point. The drive lasted four plays and 19 yards and took 2:31 off of the clock.

Cobee Bryant intercepts a pass for Kansas

Iowa State's struggles offensively continue with an interception thrown by Hunter Dekkers. Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant came up with the pick. It set the Jayhawks up with field position just inside the red zone at the Cyclones' 19 yard line with just under eight minutes left in the second quarter.

Iowa State has been able to move the ball relatively well through the air, but has not been able to say the same with its running game. Kansas has two sacks and four tackles for loss so far. That has the Cyclones with minus-13 yards of rushing overall.

Jayhawks open the scoring

Kansas takes the first lead of the game and leads 7-0 with 11:30 left in the second quarter. Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. rushed in from four yards out, and then the Jayhawks saw the ensuing extra point from Jacob Borcila go through. The drive lasted seven plays and 79 yards and took 3:59 off of the clock.

Earlier in the drive, Kansas benefited from a review of a potential fumble going its way. It also benefited from a pass interference call on Iowa State going its way. And then, on a fourth down conversion on an option run, running back Devin Neal raced 30 yards to set the Jayhawks up with 1st and goal at the 5 yard line.

Kansas is averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

END 1Q: Kansas 0, Iowa State 0

Iowa State misses a field goal

The Cyclones drove down deep into Jayhawks territory, but didn't come away with any points. Iowa State's Jace Gilbert missed a 38-yard field goal. It remains 0-0 with 0:29 left in the first quarter.

Iowa State converted on a fourth down play earlier in this drive, instead of opting for what would have been a longer field goal. The Cyclones looked like they'd have the momentum to go in for a touchdown, even though they'd nearly lost the ball on a fumble earlier in the drive. But a Kansas sack by defensive linemen Sam Burt and Jereme Robinson forced a third and long that Iowa State couldn't convert, which led to the field goal attempt.

That's two sacks for the Jayhawks' defense so far.

Kansas' opening drive ends in a punt

On a third and long inside Iowa State territory, it looked as if Kansas had converted a first down on a long run by quarterback Jason Bean. But Jayhawks tight end Jared Casey was called for a hold on that play. It pushed Kansas back, and after not gaining enough yards on an even longer third and long the Jayhawks were forced to punt.

Kansas had also been moving the ball well through the air as well. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels had completed two of his three passes for 36 yards.

It's 0-0 at this point, with 8:06 left in the first quarter.

Iowa State's opening drive ends in a punt

The Cyclones had been moving the ball well to start this game. They quickly crossed midfield and began to threaten a scoring drive to open this up. But on third down just across midfield Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was sacked by Kansas linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr.

That forced a punt. Dekkers had completed his first three passes for 21 yards before the sack.

The coin toss

Kansas won the toss and elected to defer. Iowa State will receive to start this one off.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas vs. Iowa State football recap: Jayhawks top Cyclones in 14-11 thriller