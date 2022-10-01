Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful
Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
Willie Nelson Shares How Longtime Drummer Paul English Supported Him During Depression, Suicide Attempt
Willie Nelson documents his six-decade friendship with longtime bandmate Paul English in his new memoir Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, out Sept. 20, and how the drummer helped him through some darker times, including a suicide attempt. Nelson, 89, details his close friendship with English that...
Watching Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson’s “Lay Me Down” Music Video Brought Me To Tears Today
Simple, moving, profound, haunting, sad….the first words that come to mind describing the music video for “Lay Me Down,” by Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson. But, today it carries more weight. The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, was called home this morning at the age of 90....
Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Nashville Property Goes Up for Sale: Take a Tour
Those searching for a new property to buy can have a piece of music history from Music City itself as the iconic country singer Loretta Lynn is selling her Nashville home. Loretta Lynn’s Rural Nashville Home Is An Opportunity For Some Lucky Home Buyers. Loretta Lynn is putting her...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned
American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
Trace Adkins’ Kids: Meet Country Star’s 5 Daughters
There’s a lot in common between Trace Adkins and Albie Roman, the character Trace plays on Monarch. “I think Albie, he loves his family, he loves his children. He might not be the sweetest — he’s not about hugging, that kind of thing, outward emotion,” Trace told Taste of Country ahead of the preview of the musical drama about the fictional Roman family, and their country music dynasty. It’s just not his thing and he struggles with it and has troubles with it, and I do, too,” says Trace. “He’s kind of quiet, but when he says something, you probably oughta listen to what he’s got to say.”
Stevie Nicks Reveals the Eagles’ Joe Walsh Dumped Her Because He Thought 1 of Them Would Die
Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks said the Eagles’ Joe Walsh dumped her because he was afraid one of them would die.
Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton
Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Toby Keith Shares Heartfelt Message After Being Unable to Travel To Accept Lifetime Achievement Award
Earlier this year, we learned that Toby Keith was battling stomach cancer. Keith received the diagnosis in the fall of 2021. Since then, he’s been going through chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatment to eliminate the cancerous cells. As a result, he has had to take some time off to recover. So, he canceled all his tour dates for the year. Additionally, Keith had to miss the SabesWings Strikeout Fundraiser where he was set to receive a prestigious award. He was having a rough week in his recovery and couldn’t travel to California for the event.
Graceland’s Secret Staircase Allowed Elvis Presley to Move Around Unseen
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Has a New Road-tripping Buddy, And It Isn’t Frank Fritz or His Brother
As a professional treasure hunter, Mike Wolfe’s work regularly takes him to exotic destinations…like Missouri…and Kentucky. Okay, maybe not so exotic. But – he does travel, and often. And on these road trips, the American Pickers star typically brings a friend along for company, such as his beloved dog Francie or his brother Robbie.
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Stevie Nicks Admits She ‘Resented’ This Line in a Popular Fleetwood Mac Song
Stevie Nicks admitted that she “resented” a line from a certain Fleetwood Mac song written by Lindsey Buckingham.
Vince Gill Shares New Update on Wife Amy Grant’s Health After Bike Crash
Vince Gill is giving us news about his wife, Amy Grant’s, condition after a bad bicycle crash this summer. While she did not attend a taping of CMT Giants: Vince Gill with him in Nashville on Monday, she is doing much better. “She’s doing great,” he told ET on...
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Lindsey Buckingham Said He and Stevie Nicks Were Never Best Friends: ‘We’ve Always Competed’
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham dated for years. He said that during their relationship, they were never the best of friends.
