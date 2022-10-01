PHOTOS: Bebble, Jeffers return in St. Mary's win over Pellston

CROSS VILLAGE, MI – For lots of Petoskey Brewing customers, the added perk of sipping their favorite brews or cocktails in the historic pub at the edge of town is the fact they’re actually in Petoskey – one of the gateway spots for Up North adventure. Now Petoskey Brewing has given its fans another cool place to sample what’s on tap or being mixed behind the bar: Petoskey Brewing Cross Village.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO