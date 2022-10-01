PHOTOS: Bebble, Jeffers return in St. Mary's win over Pellston

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Petoskey Brewing opens second location near Michigan’s famous Tunnel of Trees
CROSS VILLAGE, MI – For lots of Petoskey Brewing customers, the added perk of sipping their favorite brews or cocktails in the historic pub at the edge of town is the fact they’re actually in Petoskey – one of the gateway spots for Up North adventure. Now Petoskey Brewing has given its fans another cool place to sample what’s on tap or being mixed behind the bar: Petoskey Brewing Cross Village.
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
$65 million expansion coming to Upper Peninsula casino in 2023
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – An Upper Peninsula casino is set to expand. Bay Mills Resort & Casino in Chippewa County announced this week that it will soon break ground on a $65 million expansion project “after years of planning.”. Officials with the Bay Mills Indian Community say the...
