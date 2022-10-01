Read full article on original website
Blackhawks: Another bad Stan Bowman trade rears it’s ugly head
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be a bad team in 2022-23. When that is the case this year, it is going to catch nobody by surprise. There might be some folks that don’t follow hockey that much that are taken back by it but those paying attention know what is coming.
IT APPEARS HOCKEY LEGEND JAROMIR JAGR HAS FINALLY CALLED IT A CAREER
After more than three decades playing professional hockey, it appears Jaromir Jagr is finally hanging up the skates. In a recent interview in his home country of the Czech Republic, the 50-year-old said he is currently not playing and hasn't this season. He's been with the Kladno Knights, the Czech league team he owns, for every game helping with coaching and other things. However, Jagr said he actually feels no draw to lace up the skates right now.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the
Blackhawks assign Lukas Reichel, 6 others to Rockford
The Blackhawks made a third round of roster cuts before Tuesday's practice and trimmed their training camp roster to 35 players. The Blackhawks assigned forwards Cole Guttman, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. Forwards David Gust and Kale Howard were also sent to Rockford after being released from their professional tryouts.
NHL
Preseason Preview: Avalanche vs Dallas
The Avalanche conclude their preseason slate as they host Dallas on Wednesday. The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Dallas Stars again, this time at home at Ball Arena. Coming off of a 3-1 victory Sunday night, the Avs are hoping for the same result in their final preseason matchup when the puck drops Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
NHL
Newfoundland ready to finally celebrate Hockeyville win
GANDER, Newfoundland -- For those who have navigated the complicated journey from the outposts of this province, the return of professional hockey to the island is a reason to celebrate. Kraft Hockeyville 2020, postponed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators playing a...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 10/4/2022
While preseason games may not count for much, the Minnesota Wild are likely to walk into Enterprise Center with revenge on their mind. The Wild ended a fantastic regular season on a disappointing note after being beaten by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. The Blues also had the Wild’s number during the 2021-22 regular season as they lost all three games against them.
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
NHL
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022
Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
NHL
Caps Take on Wings at Cap One
After playing three road exhibitions in a span of four nights to finish out last week, the Capitals took Sunday off and returned to the rigors of training camp practice on Monday and Tuesday, with a newly trimmed camp roster in the wake of a small round of weekend cuts. On Wednesday night the Caps will take on the Detroit Red Wings in Washington's penultimate preseason game. The two teams met in Detroit last week when the Caps skated off with a 2-0 victory.
NHL
Hockeyville Hub: Day 1
Stanley Cup arrives in Twillingate by boat for tour of town, will be on display at Hawkins Arena. Kraft Hockeyville, now in its 14th year, awards winning communities in Canada a once-in-a-lifetime experience for hockey fans. This year, two different communities, Twillingate, New Foundland, and Elisipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, will each host a preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. The Twillingate game will actually be played in Gander on Thursday (6 p.m. ET, TVAS, ESPN+), and the Elisipogtog First Nation will be played Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, ESPN+). In each community, the local rink received $250,000 in arena upgrades, and there will be festivities and player appearances prior to the games. NHL.com senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke is in Gander and NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane is in Elisipogtog First Nation to provide all the sights, sounds, highlights and news leading up to the game.
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - October 3
WINNIPEG - His performance against Montreal, which included a big game-tying goal in the third period, along with his speed and finesse in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday have earned Brad Lambert the nickname Big Bad Brad. Sure, it may only be Nate Schmidt that calls him that, but shouts...
BRUINS PREPARED TO MAKE PASTRNAK HIGHEST PAID PLAYER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has not yet been signed to a contract extension, which has led to plenty of speculation in recent months. As of now, the uber-talented Pastrnak is set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end. There had been some talk months ago that the Bruins may look to deal him if contract talks weren't going well, though management swiftly denied those rumors. It appears they weren't lying, as, according to Ty Anderson of Boston's 98.5 The Sports Hub, they are willing to go as high as he wants. In fact, Anderson suggested that if and when he signs, it will be the richest team deal in team history.
NHL
Red Wings announce updated start times
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
NHL
Stars announce promotional schedule for 2022-23 season
Home Opener presented by Bud Light (Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Nashville) - All fans in attendance will receive a special LED bracelet presented by Bud Light to be a part of the in-arena show. Early arriving fans will also receive a 2022-23 Stars Magnet Schedule presented by Ticketmaster. Dallas Stars...
NHL
Devils Announce 2022-23 Theme Night, Giveaway Schedule | RELEASE
NEWARK, NJ (October 5, 2022) - The New Jersey Devils announced today the club's 2022-23 Theme Night and Giveaway schedule. The list of theme nights includes the Home Opener presented by Citizens, 2003 Championship 20th Anniversary Night, Star Wars Night, Marvel Super Hero Night, Mascot Madness Kids Day, Youth Hockey Day and more. Single-game theme night tickets are available for purchase at newjerseydevils.com/themenights.
