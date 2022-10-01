NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was quite by accident that Pawtucket resident Richa Gupta became a customer of Lauren Neves’ Elle & Co. Salon. “I found her online, and I consider myself very lucky,” Gupta said. “What makes her so special is her genuine warmth and understanding, her skills with hair, and whenever you walk into her shop, it’s almost like a community space. It’s a place where people come in to get their hair or makeup done, chat, share personal problems and are part of a tight-knit group.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO