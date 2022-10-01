Read full article on original website
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
nrinow.news
Gallery: Haunted Gallows opens to visitors
BURRILLVILLE – The latest attraction offering scares to brave visitors from across New England opened in Burrillville this week, providing a new choice for fun this Halloween season. Haunted Gallows held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, with guests flocking to a 600-acre property on East Ironstone Road...
Pawtucket Times
Elle’s belles: Elle & Co. Salon holds ribbon cutting on expanded Mineral Spring Ave. location
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was quite by accident that Pawtucket resident Richa Gupta became a customer of Lauren Neves’ Elle & Co. Salon. “I found her online, and I consider myself very lucky,” Gupta said. “What makes her so special is her genuine warmth and understanding, her skills with hair, and whenever you walk into her shop, it’s almost like a community space. It’s a place where people come in to get their hair or makeup done, chat, share personal problems and are part of a tight-knit group.
Turnto10.com
Seniors face day four of 'no heat' in West Warwick apartment building
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — A high-rise apartment building for the elderly in West Warwick has been without heat, hot water and gas for cooking for days. Residents said a gas leak forced management to shut off gas for the entire building. NBC 10 News talked to one...
wbsm.com
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
Turnto10.com
Locals react to Hope Street Temporary Trail during work week
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It’s a new week with a new traffic pattern on Hope Street in Providence. The roadway has been modified to give bicycles their own lane, leaving fewer parking spots for businesses. The mile-long temporary bike path was installed over the weekend. The change has...
southcountyri.com
Indigenous chef keeps Wampanoag traditions alive in her kitchen
The Boston Globe interviews Chef Sherry Pocknett of the Sly Fox Den Too, an indigenous restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Read the article.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich native recalls baseball career amid 'A League of Their Own' reboot
(WJAR) — "A League of Their Own" is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s reboot series and one of the baseball legends that inspired the series lives in the Ocean State. Wilma Briggs, who is turning 92 next month, grew up in East Greenwich. She says her...
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
Turnto10.com
Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
Turnto10.com
October is a month of change in Southern New England: What can you expect?
It's hard to believe that the calendar has flipped from September to October already as we plunge further into the fall months. Many associate October with fall activities and Halloween, but in the meteorological world, October is a month of change as the weather begins to transition away from the closing of summer to the heart of autumn.
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
Turnto10.com
Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium next July in his first United States tour in nearly five years. The concert is slated for July 1, 2023 and will feature special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. Ticket pre-sale for the “+...
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro council considers sale of some pets at pet stores
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — On Tuesday, city councilors in Attleboro began their deliberations on an ordinance that would ban the sale of many types of pets at pet shops. Their goal is to prevent breeding mills from profiting from the inhumane treatment of animals, and it's not just dogs that they're worried about.
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze. Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.
Boston Globe
Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair
The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
