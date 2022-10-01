ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Gallery: Haunted Gallows opens to visitors

BURRILLVILLE – The latest attraction offering scares to brave visitors from across New England opened in Burrillville this week, providing a new choice for fun this Halloween season. Haunted Gallows held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, with guests flocking to a 600-acre property on East Ironstone Road...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Elle’s belles: Elle & Co. Salon holds ribbon cutting on expanded Mineral Spring Ave. location

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It was quite by accident that Pawtucket resident Richa Gupta became a customer of Lauren Neves’ Elle & Co. Salon. “I found her online, and I consider myself very lucky,” Gupta said. “What makes her so special is her genuine warmth and understanding, her skills with hair, and whenever you walk into her shop, it’s almost like a community space. It’s a place where people come in to get their hair or makeup done, chat, share personal problems and are part of a tight-knit group.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Locals react to Hope Street Temporary Trail during work week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It’s a new week with a new traffic pattern on Hope Street in Providence. The roadway has been modified to give bicycles their own lane, leaving fewer parking spots for businesses. The mile-long temporary bike path was installed over the weekend. The change has...
PROVIDENCE, RI
northforker.com

Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.

Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

October is a month of change in Southern New England: What can you expect?

It's hard to believe that the calendar has flipped from September to October already as we plunge further into the fall months. Many associate October with fall activities and Halloween, but in the meteorological world, October is a month of change as the weather begins to transition away from the closing of summer to the heart of autumn.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium next July in his first United States tour in nearly five years. The concert is slated for July 1, 2023 and will feature special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. Ticket pre-sale for the “+...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Attleboro council considers sale of some pets at pet stores

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — On Tuesday, city councilors in Attleboro began their deliberations on an ordinance that would ban the sale of many types of pets at pet shops. Their goal is to prevent breeding mills from profiting from the inhumane treatment of animals, and it's not just dogs that they're worried about.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston Globe

Record-breaking pumpkin takes top prize at Topsfield Fair

The pumpkin entered by Tyngsborough’s Jamie Graham weighed in at 2,480 pounds. The pumpkins in New England are getting a little more giant. Gourd growers from across the region met at the Topsfield Fair on Friday. Vying for first place in the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, they brought their largest, heaviest pumpkins — one of which broke the competition’s all-time record.
TOPSFIELD, MA
rimonthly.com

32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October

WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.

