Hurricane Ian's death toll rises as crews in Florida go door to door in search for survivors in decimated neighborhoods
After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.
Sanibel Island residents return to see if their homes survived devastating Hurricane Ian as Biden surveys damage
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island are warned they could be shocked when they return by boat Wednesday to their hard-hit community to set eyes for the first time on the devastation wrought a week ago by Hurricane Ian whose damage zone President Joe Biden is also due to visit today.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose
The Lee County School District said more than half of the district's schools need repairs, with 14% of buildings facing "major damage."
Death toll rises in Florida as search and rescue operations continue
The official death tally increased to 58 over the weekend, with the toll likely to rise significantly in the days ahead.
Hurricane Ian will bring new storm surges and possible Tornadoes
The death toll from Hurricane Ian in Florida is uncertain.The damage is huge, and authorities say it could be the largest natural disaster in the US state.The hurricane is moving north and could cause further disasters, according to Reuters.
Charlotte Stories
Hurricane Ian’s Aftermath in North Carolina – 4 Lives Lost and Millions in Damage
While Florida experienced the majority of damage and tragedy from Hurricane Ian, North Carolina also saw powerful storm surges hit our coast and flash flooding wreak havoc across our state. According to NC Emergency Management, over 400,000 people lost power, thousands had their homes damaged, and 4 people lost their...
NBC Connecticut
3 Former CT Residents Cleaning Up After Florida Homes Damaged by Hurricane Ian
People across Southwest Florida continue to assess damage after Hurricane Ian's devastating impact. Among those cleaning up are three former Connecticut residents who are now living in the same North Port neighborhood. Gail Comstock, Kim Desjardins and Stella Bresh live within walking distance from each other. Each of their homes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Shrimp Boat Washes Up At Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
That shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian has ties to North Carolina. And as it turns out, it is a pretty famous shrimp boat. It was reportedly in a music video for Darius Rucker. The vessel reportedly belongs to Holden Beach Seafood and it became distressed...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
What comes next for central Ohio family in Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cleanup continues in Florida, especially in the southwestern portion of the state, where Hurricane Ian left behind some of the worst damage. Some families with ties to central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after riding out the storm. At this point, the Federico family and all the […]
Ohio woman among victims killed in Hurricane Ian in Florida, reports say
DAYTON, Ohio — A Dayton woman who traveled to Florida with family members and a friend last week to celebrate her 40th birthday was killed when Hurricane Ian made landfall, according to reports. The roof of the Fort Myers home where Nishelle Harris-Miles was staying with her sister, cousin...
WCNC
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
counton2.com
