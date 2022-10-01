Read full article on original website
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull
After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
Jeff Jacobs: Jerod and Jacob Smith, twin defensive ends for Loomis Chaffee, stole show in prep school game filled with top talent
AVON — Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Avon Old Farms student body, dressed in white, arrived yelling and screaming before settling into the stands. Early in the first quarter, Loomis Chaffee students, dressed in black, poured out of buses and onto their team’s sidelines. The entirety of Ryan...
Police: Norwalk dad arrested after knocking football coach unconscious with helmet at game
NORWALK — Police have arrested a local parent they say struck a youth football coach in the head with a helmet at a game Sunday at Brien McMahon High School. Christopher Polk, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace, Norwalk police said.
New Haven high school principal announces resignation month into school year
NEW HAVEN — Weeks after the start of his first school year in the role, the principal of a local high school announced that he was stepping down. “I’m sad that I have to leave so soon after getting started,” Wilbur Cross High School’s John Tarka said in a video posted on his Instagram page Monday morning.
IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday
The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
New Haven, Hamden students told to 'leave the guns alone' in empowerment conference
NEW HAVEN — A conference geared toward Black and brown students from Hamden and New Haven public schools sought to empower and prepare them for a responsible, bright adulthood. Nearly 200 middle schoolers participated in workshops at Southern Connecticut State University from professionals on various topics such as impact...
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
Greenwich lines up law firm to begin investigation of Cos Cob School administrator’s comments on hiring
GREENWICH — An independent town investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools will begin soon. The Greenwich office of the law firm Day Pitney was picked to handle the investigation after the Board of Selectmen voted Thursday to allow a waiver for a potential conflict of interest for the firm.
Another CT agency launches probe into allegations of discriminatory hiring in Greenwich schools, the 5th investigation
GREENWICH — The number of investigations into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools has now hit at least five. In addition to the internal investigation by the school district and another by an outside law firm hired by the town, there are also investigations underway at the state attorney general’s office, the state Department of Education and the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
Litchfield photography show now at Wisdom House
LITCHFIELD – Fine art photographer Jill Enfield's“Glasshouse of New Americans” exhibit is now on display at Wisdom House, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, continuing through November. “Glasshouse of New Americans” features 30 portraits of individuals who arrived in the U.S. during the 1960s and after. “These...
Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, popular chocolate shop in Ridgefield, to move to larger location
RIDGEFIELD — For 10 years, Deborah Ann Backes, co-owner of Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe on 381 Main St., wanted to be able to make cakes from her shop but she didn't have the space do to so. In a few weeks, however, that will change, when she relocates the business into a larger space in town, at 409 Main St.
Torrington club donates to Driscoll St. Jude Telethon
The Tim Driscoll St. Jude's Children's Hospital Telethon member Kristin Raymond - the late Tim Driscoll's daughter and a lead member of the annual fundraiser, recently with the James Gang Motorcycle Club to accept their annual donation to St. Jude. In August, members held their 5th Annual Doghouse Music Fest and raised $4,200 for the children and families at St. Jude.
Failing septic systems in heart of Brookfield to get aid with $500K grant for sewer line
BROOKFIELD — A long sought-after sewer extension project is poised to move forward after town officials received word last month they would earn a state grant to support the work. The $500,000 grant awarded under the state’s Small Town Assistance Program, STEAP, is meant to help fund the connection...
Danbury's only homeless shelter won't accept new clients because it could close by end of year
DANBURY — The city’s only homeless shelter has a 66-room capacity which local officials say could accommodate everyone in Danbury who is estimated to be without housing. But for nearly two months, the Stamford-based nonprofit that owns and operates the shelter, Pacific House, Inc., has stopped taking in those seeking a bed.
Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing
DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.
‘American Horror Story’ films scenes for season 11 in Westchester, NY
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cast and crew members of "American Horror Story" filming scenes for its 11th season in White Plains, NY on Sept. 30. During filming, lights and other equipment were set up around Turnure Park to illuminate it during the evening....
Smash-and-grab burglars target vehicles in Southbury for fifth time
SOUTHBURY — With a fifth incident reported last week, unoccupied vehicles in town continue to be the targets of smash-and-grab burglars. There have been at least five such incidents since late August — the most recent of which was reported the morning of Sept. 28, when police responded to Church Road for a report of a vehicle that had a window smashed overnight.
Developer of Danbury apartment complex who missed 2 completion deadlines promises not to miss a 3rd
DANBURY — The developer of the most anticipated residential development in downtown Danbury blames the “unprecedented circumstances” of the coronavirus for missing two completion deadlines and promises not to miss a third deadline at the end of this year. Developer Dan Bertram of BRT says the 149-apartment...
Bans Off Our Bodies rallies for reproductive rights in New Milford in solidarity with Women’s March
NEW MILFORD — Standing in solidarity with the Women’s March Women’s Wave event, local activists will hold a rally on the New Milford Town Green on Saturday to raise awareness toward reproductive rights. The rally will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the south...
