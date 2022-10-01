ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

NewsTimes

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll Week 5: Southington now solid No. 1 as upsets abound; Cheshire replaces Trumbull

After the past couple of weeks of CIAC football, there are a couple of different ways voters in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll could have gone. There’s the tear-it-up tact, reevaluating 1-through-15, dropping those teams they’d ranked highly like Shelton and Trumbull and finding spots for the teams who beat them (and the teams who beat those teams: howdy, Notre Dame-West Haven, receiving votes for the first time since the preseason).
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say

NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

IHOP opens Danbury location at former Pizzeria Mazzo site on Tuesday

The American breakfast chain restaurant opened its Newtown Road location on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Syed Raza, director of operations for the IHOP franchisee, said. The city officially opened the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday with Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito in attendance, Raza said. Photos on Facebook show staff members and city officials cutting a red ribbon in front of a line of red and blue balloons matching IHOP's colors.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
NewsTimes

Greenwich lines up law firm to begin investigation of Cos Cob School administrator’s comments on hiring

GREENWICH — An independent town investigation into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools will begin soon. The Greenwich office of the law firm Day Pitney was picked to handle the investigation after the Board of Selectmen voted Thursday to allow a waiver for a potential conflict of interest for the firm.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Another CT agency launches probe into allegations of discriminatory hiring in Greenwich schools, the 5th investigation

GREENWICH — The number of investigations into allegations of discriminatory hiring practices in the Greenwich Public Schools has now hit at least five. In addition to the internal investigation by the school district and another by an outside law firm hired by the town, there are also investigations underway at the state attorney general’s office, the state Department of Education and the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

Litchfield photography show now at Wisdom House

LITCHFIELD – Fine art photographer Jill Enfield's“Glasshouse of New Americans” exhibit is now on display at Wisdom House, 229 East Litchfield Road, Litchfield, continuing through November. “Glasshouse of New Americans” features 30 portraits of individuals who arrived in the U.S. during the 1960s and after. “These...
LITCHFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Torrington club donates to Driscoll St. Jude Telethon

The Tim Driscoll St. Jude's Children's Hospital Telethon member Kristin Raymond - the late Tim Driscoll's daughter and a lead member of the annual fundraiser, recently with the James Gang Motorcycle Club to accept their annual donation to St. Jude. In August, members held their 5th Annual Doghouse Music Fest and raised $4,200 for the children and families at St. Jude.
TORRINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing

DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Smash-and-grab burglars target vehicles in Southbury for fifth time

SOUTHBURY — With a fifth incident reported last week, unoccupied vehicles in town continue to be the targets of smash-and-grab burglars. There have been at least five such incidents since late August — the most recent of which was reported the morning of Sept. 28, when police responded to Church Road for a report of a vehicle that had a window smashed overnight.
SOUTHBURY, CT

