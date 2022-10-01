Read full article on original website
Fired professor worried about Emporia State’s future
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Educators are not only worried for the livelihood of their families, but also the quality of education at the university following their unplanned departure. “I asked them what grounds did they make these decisions, and they didn’t give me a grounds,” ESU Professor of History Christopher Lovett said. “I said how can […]
KS Soybean Comm. pledges $4M to KSU College of Ag's new facilities
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University has received another pledged donation to the College of Agriculture's new facilities. The Kansas Soybean Commission has pledged $4M to support the planned innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. "Investing in our state's land-grant university fits right into the checkoff's mission because...
Community mourns loss of historic Emporia State debate program
When Niko Sims first came to Emporia State, he had an “intense stutter” and didn’t apply himself to his studies. After walking into the debate room, his life changed. He soon found himself staying up late reading books, doing in-depth research and enjoying it. Now, in one...
KS Farm Bureau pledges $5 Million to K-State's College of Ag building project
MANHATTAN - Kansas State University College of Agriculture has received a pledge of $5 million from Kansas Farm Bureau, over the next five years to support the new innovation centers planned for the College. This is the largest donation pledge for the Kansas Farm Bureau. The new innovation centers will...
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
Area school takes stand against bullying
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Elmont Elementary School is participating in National Bullying Prevention Month. National Bullying Prevention Month coincides with Kansas’ Anti-Bullying Awareness Week, which was passed as a resolution by the Kansas Senate and the Kansas State Board of Education. During the first week of October, schools across the state observe the week.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
Kansas announces location for ESPN's College GameDay set
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas football team announced the location for the set of ESPN College GameDay. According to a tweet from KU, the set will be on The Hill on the university's campus. Coverage from College GameDay begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The Jayhawks...
Gavin Potter is no longer with KU football
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas football has one less player. Senior linebacker Gavin Potter has decided to leave the program, head coach Lance Leipold announced in Tuesday’s press conference. “There wasn’t a whole lot [of conversations],” Leipold said. “He has decided that he’s going to redshirt and move on…unfortunate.” Leipold explained that in the state of college […]
One-of-a-kind fitness park comes to Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new fitness park, the only one of its kind in Kansas, is receiving a warm reception on Monday. The new FitLot fitness park was officially welcomed to the capital city during a dedication ceremony in Topeka by members of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) and Shawnee County Commissioners. The […]
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
Junction City HS staffer makes it on ‘The Voice’
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — An employee for Geary County Schools has qualified for the national singing competition show “The Voice.” USD 475 posted on Facebook, congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native of Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as “Justin […]
One KU running back will miss ‘extended period of time’
LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw won’t be playing against TCU this weekend. Hishaw will likely miss more games beyond this Saturday as he recovers from injury. Hishaw was carted off the field in Saturday’s win against Iowa State after going down with an injury. “I don’t have specifics yet,” Leipold said. “He seems […]
Chris Klieman shares unfortunate injury update on Kansas State linebacker Will Honas
Kansas State may be without one of its most experienced players for the remainder of the season.
K-State’s Duke, Martinez Named Big 12 Players of the Week
MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the second-consecutive week, Kansas State had a pair of players earn weekly honors as linebacker Khalid Duke was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Adrian Martinez was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following the Wildcats’ win over Texas Tech, the conference office announced Monday.
Lawrence High School marching band prepares for special 100-year anniversary show
When Lawrence High School band director Mike Jones described the process behind designing the Marching Lions’ 100-year anniversary show, he shied away from taking too much of the credit. Instead, the 22nd-year director made one thing clear about the Centennial Celebration: It goes beyond any one person. “You might...
Sunflower Showdown tickets soar as both KU, K-State rank in AP top 25
Fans looking to attend the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, will likely pay a premium price for tickets.
Area church provides second chance housing for homeless
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local church is helping members of the community get back on their feet. Wonderful Works Deliverance Center in Central Topeka is providing housing for people needing a place to live. The second chance housing program allows people experiencing homelessness in Topeka to work their way up to independent living. Residents in […]
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
