ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Lawsuit With Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Is Dropped & Filming Resumes

The Rust movie is back on after the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on set after Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun, dropped the wrongful death lawsuit, according to a statement from Rust Movie Productions. While details of the settlement remain confidential, the statement, given by Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins, revealed the film will resume in January with the original cast and himself as executive producer.
MOVIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy