The Rust movie is back on after the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on set after Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun, dropped the wrongful death lawsuit, according to a statement from Rust Movie Productions. While details of the settlement remain confidential, the statement, given by Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins, revealed the film will resume in January with the original cast and himself as executive producer.

MOVIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO