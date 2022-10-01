Read full article on original website
Here's What Tamera Mowry-Housley Had To Say About Tia Filing For Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia announced yesterday that she's divorcing Cory after 14 years of marriage and two children together.
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Lawsuit With Halyna Hutchins’ Husband Is Dropped & Filming Resumes
The Rust movie is back on after the husband of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on set after Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a prop gun, dropped the wrongful death lawsuit, according to a statement from Rust Movie Productions. While details of the settlement remain confidential, the statement, given by Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins, revealed the film will resume in January with the original cast and himself as executive producer.
Fans cheer as new 'Scooby-Doo' depicts Velma as queer: 'I'm crushing big-time, Daphne!'
In a "new Scooby-Doo" Halloween special released Tuesday Velma, crushes on another female character, a costume designer named Coco Diablo.
