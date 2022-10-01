Read full article on original website
Pirate teammates picking up Harris after tough news: 'Everybody has rallied around him'
Rahjai Harris was present on the practice field Tuesday for East Carolina’s football team, and he had his typical bright smile and good spirits about him. All this even through the most difficult news of his football career. Harris, a key member of ECU’s backfield since the 2020 season,...
Composite 5-star DT ready to see Miami's culture, atmosphere
The Miami Hurricanes were the first school to contact DT Justin Scott on September 1st and that is what has led to him taking a visit to Coral Gables this weekend.
Fort Lauderdale, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
Popeyes Seeks Franchisees for Miami Locations
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expanding at home and abroad
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas station
If you recently purchased a Lottery ticket in Florida, you may want to check your numbers because a winning ticket worth over $153,000 was recently sold at a Florida gas station. Read on to learn more.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Michael Udine
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Even before Hurricane Ian demolished southwest Florida communities, it did some damage on the east coast. Two tornados touched down in Pembroke Pines and Hollywood Tuesday night, flipping aircrafts at North Perry Airport, uprooting trees and damaging homes. Many in Broward County are still cleaning...
soulofmiami.org
Gospel Jam Sessions with Pastor Marc Cooper and Friends 10/9/22
Share joy, glorious music and community during a Gospel Jam Sessions with Pastor March Cooper and Friends – a one-of-a-kind beachside concert celebrating the rich tradition and impact of Black gospel featuring South Florida’s best and brightest musicians. Join Live Arts Miami and Rhythm Foundation for Miami Mass...
WSVN-TV
Bald eagle spotted in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a wild sighting in Pembroke Pines. A bald eagle was spotted sitting on a tree branch. The city is actually home to a bald eagle nest. Bald eagles are protected by state law. Authorities warned people not to approach, stand under or make...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
Rapper Kodak Black pays rent for 28 West Palm Beach families
Residents struggling to pay their rent in West Palm Beach received a gracious donation this past weekend thanks to a South Florida rapper.
Click10.com
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
bdb.org
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH
October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 1:00 p.m. near the 150 block of Northeast 60th street. Authorities arrived and found one male shot and multiple casings on the ground. Detectives...
Delray Beach tornado proving costly for impacted residents
It's been one week since an EF-2 tornado tore through a Delray Beach community, causing significant damage to several homes.
WITN
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
WPBF News 25
3 tornadoes confirmed during Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: Damages from the EF2 tornado in Delray Beach. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Palm Beach County during Hurricane Ian. In Wellington, an EF1 tornado with wind speeds of 95 mph touched down at about...
cbs12.com
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
WSVN-TV
Telenovela actor Pablo Lyle convicted of manslaughter
MIAMI (WSVN) - Telenovela star Pablo Lyle has been convicted of manslaughter in a road rage trial against him. On Tuesday, the jury reached a verdict and found Lyle guilty on one count of manslaughter. The jury is said to have made the decision after nearly five hours of deliberating.
techaiapp.com
Miami’s tallest tower will be home to Waldorf Astoria Residences – A Luxury Travel Blog
A spectacular 100-story high-rise is coming to Biscayne Boulevard, in the heart of Downtown Miami and just minutes away from the new Miami World Center. At 1,049 feet above the ground, it is set to become Miami’s tallest tower and will be home to an ultra-luxury development – the Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami.
247Sports
