Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Trevor Lawrence Turns It Over 5 Times in a Meltdown Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to arrive on Sunday. To prove they were ready to be considered one of the NFL's best. But just like on some of the most critical plays of the game, the Jaguars fumbled away their chances, losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 as Trevor Lawrence turned it over five times.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Pats Release WR Laquon Treadwell From Practice Squad: New England Patriots Roster Tracker
FOXBORO — With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live tracker here all day to keep up to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs
View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
Raleigh News & Observer
The Chiefs’ Red Zone Offense Has Been Historic in 2022
Four weeks into the 2022-23 season, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t taken much time in showcasing the many ranges of potential outcomes that some projected when considering a team with this much overhaul. In short succession, the Chiefs have proven they can win “ugly,” as evidenced in their Thursday...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers Report Card: How’d the defense do against Arizona Cardinals in Week 4?
The Carolina Panthers failed to string together a second consecutive win Sunday, as the squad was blown out in front of its home crowd at Bank of America Stadium in a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Matt Rhule and the Panthers had defeated the Arizona Cardinals and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tua Injury: Updates, Thoughts and Questions
Before the Miami Dolphins returned to practice Monday for the first time since their Thursday night loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets in Week 5. McDaniel says it was premature to decide whether Tagovailoa...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted
NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now. The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday. Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Tuesday
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have added three players, but lost another off their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. Pelissero reports that LB Eric Wilson has been signed to the Green Bay Packers active roster off the Saints practice squad. It’s the second player in as many days that New Orleans has had poached from the practice squad. On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed RB Latavius Murray away from New Orleans.
Raleigh News & Observer
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts
Things are not good in Colts Country. An offseason of soul-searching and a fiery intention on winning from owner Jim Irsay were the catalyst for some hefty moves that brought expectations of a potential postseason run. Adding proven veteran assets at quarterback, edge rusher, and cornerback should yield positive results....
Raleigh News & Observer
Falcons’ Win Streak Helps Atlanta ‘Embrace Identity’
The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight after beating the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 win on Sunday, and now the team is building momentum. The win streak is helping the Falcons establish and define their identity as a team. "I think it's just the identity of what we...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat
At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe
After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Survive Across the Pond
Once again, the Vikings didn't play their best game. What could've been a straightforward victory over the Saints in London turned into a nail-biter because the offense struggled to finish red zone trips in the first half and the defense fell apart late. Once again, though, Kevin O'Connell's team found...
Raleigh News & Observer
Takeaways from Lions’ 48-45 Loss to Seahawks
The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kirby Smart Provides an Update on Adonai Mitchell
The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers. Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Monday. Mitchell suffered an ankle sprain on his...
Raleigh News & Observer
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_...
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: DB Simeon Blair, Center Ricky Stromberg After Tuesday’s Practice
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is trying to fix several of problems that have developed in two-game losing skid before Saturday morning's matchup with Mississippi State and you can watch the complete press conference after Tuesday's practice. HOGS FEED:. PITTMAN TO SPEND SATURDAY TRYING TO CAPTURE ELUSIVE 'LOSER SABAN'. Return...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.
The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
Penguins Practice: Jarry, Carter Back at Full Participation; Blueger Still Out
PITTSBURGH — Whatever ailed Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry – literally – apparently cleared up pretty quickly, as he was on the ice Tuesday for practice Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Jarry did not play Monday night in Detroit because of illness. Perhaps as a precaution,...
