Nashville, TN

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21: Trevor Lawrence Turns It Over 5 Times in a Meltdown Game

View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to arrive on Sunday. To prove they were ready to be considered one of the NFL's best. But just like on some of the most critical plays of the game, the Jaguars fumbled away their chances, losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles to drop to 2-2 as Trevor Lawrence turned it over five times.
Raleigh News & Observer

Jamie Collins Expected to Re-Sign With Patriots

FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots begin to turn their attention to their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, they may be looking to add some help at linebacker from a familiar face. According to multiple reports, former Pats linebacker Jamie Collins is expected to sign a...
Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs

View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
The Chiefs’ Red Zone Offense Has Been Historic in 2022

Four weeks into the 2022-23 season, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t taken much time in showcasing the many ranges of potential outcomes that some projected when considering a team with this much overhaul. In short succession, the Chiefs have proven they can win “ugly,” as evidenced in their Thursday...
Tua Injury: Updates, Thoughts and Questions

Before the Miami Dolphins returned to practice Monday for the first time since their Thursday night loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Mike McDaniel announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play against the New York Jets in Week 5. McDaniel says it was premature to decide whether Tagovailoa...
Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now. The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday. Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the...
Saints Make Several Roster Moves on Tuesday

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports that the New Orleans Saints have added three players, but lost another off their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. Pelissero reports that LB Eric Wilson has been signed to the Green Bay Packers active roster off the Saints practice squad. It’s the second player in as many days that New Orleans has had poached from the practice squad. On Monday, the Denver Broncos signed RB Latavius Murray away from New Orleans.
Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts

Things are not good in Colts Country. An offseason of soul-searching and a fiery intention on winning from owner Jim Irsay were the catalyst for some hefty moves that brought expectations of a potential postseason run. Adding proven veteran assets at quarterback, edge rusher, and cornerback should yield positive results....
Falcons’ Win Streak Helps Atlanta ‘Embrace Identity’

The Atlanta Falcons are winners of two straight after beating the Cleveland Browns in a 23-20 win on Sunday, and now the team is building momentum. The win streak is helping the Falcons establish and define their identity as a team. "I think it's just the identity of what we...
Giants Have an Unlikely Group of Saviors Keeping the Offense Afloat

At the start of training camp, one could have hardly blamed the New York Giants coaching staff if they were just a little bit giddy over the thought of what the passing offense could be with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney leading a group that included Collin Johnson, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, Richie James, David Sills V, and Darius Slayton.
‘He’s a Cheat Code’: Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Has Teammates in Awe

After scoring a measly 47 points through three games, the Seattle Seahawks did the unthinkable and defeated the Detroit Lions in a shootout. Despite the Seahawks offense going through a stretch of six quarters of being unable to score, Seattle just put up 48 points and didn't punt on nine possessions.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Vikings Survive Across the Pond

Once again, the Vikings didn't play their best game. What could've been a straightforward victory over the Saints in London turned into a nail-biter because the offense struggled to finish red zone trips in the first half and the defense fell apart late. Once again, though, Kevin O'Connell's team found...
Takeaways from Lions’ 48-45 Loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions were seeking to rebound after a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week with a victory at home over the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit opened the week as a significant betting favorite, but a disastrous performance at home in front of the home fans at Ford Field saw the team fall to 1-3 after a 48-45 loss to Seattle.
Kirby Smart Provides an Update on Adonai Mitchell

The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers. Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Monday. Mitchell suffered an ankle sprain on his...
List of Inactives for Panthers vs Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are just one hour away from kickoff in Bank of America Stadium. Moments ago, both teams released their inactives for today's game. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_...
WATCH: DB Simeon Blair, Center Ricky Stromberg After Tuesday’s Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is trying to fix several of problems that have developed in two-game losing skid before Saturday morning's matchup with Mississippi State and you can watch the complete press conference after Tuesday's practice. HOGS FEED:. PITTMAN TO SPEND SATURDAY TRYING TO CAPTURE ELUSIVE 'LOSER SABAN'. Return...
‘Fire Matt Rhule’ isn’t a slam-dunk move for the Carolina Panthers just yet. Here’s why.

The Carolina Panthers are off to a sluggish start in the third season of the Matt Rhule era. And while the fans at Bank of America Stadium were quick to voice their displeasure with the product on Sunday during a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — “Fire Rhule” chants audibly mixed with the more general booing — the best thing the Panthers can do is stay the course.
