ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rainbow’ on Netflix, a Fantastical ‘Wizard of Oz’-Inspired Sort-Of-Musical Starring Spanish Pop Star Dora Postigo

By John Serba
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzyjz_0iIFvyXj00

Netflix movie Rainbow puts Spanish pop star Dora Postigo somewhere over that thing in the title, this being an almost-musical inspired by, mirroring and/or borrowing heavily from The Wizard of Oz . The film is a hybrid of trippy rock-musical-ish things like Pink Floyd: The Wall , magical-realism fantasies, road-trip sagas and surrealist drama. It feels like a risky experiment for director/co-writer Paco Leon (co-writing with Javier Gullon) – but maybe it’ll pay off.
RAINBOW : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Sometimes everything falls into sync for Dora (Postigo). She walks through town and the music she hears unites the steps and movements and work of everyone around her. It’s her 16th birthday and to celebrate, she eats cake with her dad, who raised her single-handed since she was a baby. They live in a neat little country house that looks like it could be swept up by a tornado when a storm whips up – instead, Dora asks about her mother, who she never met, and ends up sad and disillusioned and angry with her father, and then walking away with her little dog Toto as a twister spins in the background. Her quest: Find her mother.

Fate or whatever it might be puts Dora in the company of Coco (Carmen Maura), a nasty and abusive woman whose husband is the king of a fashion fortune, and her sister Maribel (Carmen Machi) – witchy vibes from those two, for sure, except Maribel claims to be Dora’s maternal grandmother. The old man dies and a gun goes off, or maybe not quite in that order, who can tell, he was in a precarious state before the bullet was fired, and Coco quickly points to Dora as the murderer. It’s a lie, of course. But Dora goes on the run anyway. She meets Muneco (Ayax Pedrosa) in a junkyard, acting like a carefree fool. He joins her. They meet Jose Luis (Luis Bermejo) on a cliff edge, contemplating a fatal jump. He joins them. They meet Akin (Wekafore Jibril) at a party, where he’s nearly beaten by his own brother for being openly queer. He joins them.

It’s but a matter of time before they’re all high on windshield washer fluid and seeing Michael Jackson flying through space on the back of a giant manta ray, and following a yellow brick road, destination: Capital City, where Dora’s mother supposedly lives. It’s worth noting that Muneco makes a comment about his missing heart, that Jose Luis has a prosthetic leg and Akin eventually exhibits some serious big-cat tendencies. There are sudden bursts of song here and there: “Lately, music’s been doing something weird to me,” Dora admits. Meanwhile, Coco and Maribel quarrel. Coco reveals she’s pregnant, which is bonkers, because she’s 80 years old. Don’t worry, this will all come together eventually, sort of.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Rainbow is The Wizard of Oz via Wild at Heart with bits reminiscent of the cut-to-the-beat fodder of Baby Driver , Pedro Almodovar’s queer and feminist flourishes, and Sia-directed mega-failure Music .

Performance Worth Watching: Lots of thin characters here, but Jibril enjoys a standout moment in a quiet, understated moment with Postigo in which he delivers the line…

Memorable Dialogue: “You know what’s more powerful than fear? Curiosity.” – Akin

Sex and Skin: None.

Our Take: Hang in there, and Rainbow ’s final act finally offers an ah-HA moment in which a few oddly disparate plot gears click into place. It arrives better late than never, but still late. The film moves forward with a strange push-pull rhythm, where it holds us at arm’s length with heavily symbolic surreality and draws us in with tender, vulnerable moments. It might function better with a more charismatic lead character; the push-pull dynamic also applies to Dora, a mostly passive presence to whom many things simply happen, except when the plot needs a nudge forward, and she presses the gas and reminds us that she’s trying to find her mother. Maybe a more charismatic performance might’ve drawn the film’s myriad tonal and visual elements together; maybe it’s too big an ask for a young talent headlining her first film – or maybe for anyone.

Yet the movie shows bursts of true inspiration – at its best, it’s a colorful, multicultural celebration with dynamically directed musical and fantasy sequences. And like Oz , it’s a coming-of-age story with a few keen observations about youth and identity. One key moment finds Dora learning from “good witch” Maribel that growing up occurs when one learns to live with all the terrible things in the world. That includes the realization that some questions you have won’t, and can’t, be answered. This movie prompts more than a few of those, for better or worse. Its mysteries and curiosities, its wonderments and bafflements, show an openness to experience and experimentation that’s admirable, if not always functional.

Will you stream or skip the WIZARD OF OZ-inspired sort-of-musical #Rainbow on @netflix ? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) October 2, 2022

Our Call: Rainbow boasts enough compelling and creative pieces and parts to merit a recommendation, even if they don’t quite come together as a whole. So STREAM IT, but know what you’re getting into first.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: October 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

It’s no trick that Netflix is treating everyone with some seriously sweet films and specials all October long to carry us through the Halloween season. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to raise your pulse with their spine tingling seasonal programming, and more. Whether you’re looking for something otherworldly, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this October.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Exclusive: Peanut Hamper Is Back!

Peanut Hamper is back! The AWOL exocomp first introduced in Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 1 returns in this week’s episode of the show. And as you can see in Decider’s exclusive look at “A Mathematically Perfect Redemption”, this Peanut is getting super salty. In the look, PH has been abandoned by Starfleet (technically, the little robot ran away) and gone full-on Castaway, even creating her own friend out of some floating debris in a star-field. And though she’s refusing to call her former crewmates for help in the episode, it turns out that the exocomp that could is going to be going...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ on Apple TV+, a True-Story Dramedy in Which Zac Efron Schleps Brews to His Pals in the Vietnam War

Funny how Peter Farrelly shifted from taboo-taunting comedy like Kingpin to feelgood BOATS (Based On A True Story) moosh like The Greatest Beer Run Ever (now on Apple TV+). It worked well the first time for the veteran filmmaker – his simplistic parable on racism in America, 2018’s Green Book, earned him a Best Picture win, so why not do it again by tackling the quandaries of patriotism during the Vietnam War via the story of a guy who schlepped all the way to the war zone to deliver beer to his buddies? Zac Efron stars, and Russell Crowe shows...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jungle’ On Prime Video, A Classic “Just One More Job” Story Set In A Near Future London

We’ve seen plenty of shows that tell their stories with a hip hop soundtrack. But we don’t think we’ve ever seen one where pertinent dialogue is given in the form of rhymes. A new British series on Prime Video has its characters rap through a lot of its dialogue, but somehow the lyrics make sense in the context of the story. JUNGLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As we see a ’70s-era digital clock quickly running backward, a man talks to someone else on the phone, and tells him about Pemba Island, off Tanzania. The Gist: Gogo (Ezra Elliott) is looking...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Ending Explained: Did Daemon and Rhaenyra Kill Laenor?

House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” saw the funeral of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the taking of Vhagar, and a Targaryen royal wedding. However, what you might be most baffled by is that final shot of that guy who looks suspiciously like Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan) getting on a boat with Ser Qarl Correy (Arty Froushan), who we just witnessed murdering Laenor at Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) behest. What the heck happened? Did Daemon and Rhaenyra kill Laenor? Everyone — from a devastated Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys (Eve Best) to the Valyrian...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31, Week 3?

Last night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 left viewers shaken and stirred. DWTS continued its reign on Disney+ with a night devoted to the 60th anniversary of James Bond, complete with all the theatrics that you’d expect from such a chic and exciting theme. If you thought you’d live your entire life without seeing a Jersey Shore star do the rumba to a Tom Jones song, you were wrong. As has been clear over the past two weeks, this season’s cast of stars are more than ready to meet any challenge thrown their way. These celebs? Much like...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Carmen Machi
Person
Carmen Maura
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change

House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King

A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade

Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Billy Eichner Blames “Straight People” for ‘Bros’ Box Office Flop

Who is at fault for Bros‘ less than stellar debut at the box office? According to star Billy Eichner, “straight people” may be to blame for not seeing his history-making queer rom-com. The film is “the first gay rom-com from a major studio with an openly LGBTQIA+ principle cast,” and upon its Sept. 30 release, was marked a box office flop for making 40% less than expected during its opening weekend, per The New York Times.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wizard Of Oz#Spanish
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman

When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
PETS
Decider.com

Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Runs Around Stage Screaming Over Advice From the D’Amelios on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

It’s safe to say Drew Barrymore will not be getting involved in any more of her daughters’ fights. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the D’Amelio family got a taste of Barrymore’s exuberant personality as they offered the host some advice on how to handle disagreements between her two daughters — something that sent her in a frenzy around the stage that seemingly only parents would understand. Barrymore, who has daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, asked Charli and Dixie D’Amelio when the appropriate time to “lean in” and “lean out” is. The two sisters admitted that they “absolutely hated...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

Rebecca Romijn Says Friend Lisa Rinna Might Be “Exaggerating” Kathy Hilton Drama on ‘RHOBH’

Lisa Rinna has spent most of this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills being blasted by fans for her spiteful attitude. And now her own friends are questioning her credibility. During Monday night’s (Oct. 3) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Rebecca Romijn suggested that Rinna may be “exaggerating” the Kathy Hilton drama — something many of us have suspected all along.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

What Time Will Episode 7 of ‘House of the Dragon’ Be on HBO Max?

“What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?” That’s the question posed at the beginning of the preview for the next new episode of HBO’s House of the Dragon (Episode 7: “Driftmark”). The popular Game of Thrones prequel has turned into a must-see Sunday night staple, riveting fans and creating copious amounts of water-cooler moments.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Amazon picks its 10 best books of 2012

Pretty much all of the big, important books of the year are already released or soon-to-be-released by now, so it's not too soon for "Best of 2012" lists to start rolling in. Amazon has made its choices — some bold, some expected — for its top 100 books of the year. Here is the top 10 — decide for yourself whether Amazon's picks will make your holiday list. We'll be coming out with our own list soon, so stay tuned!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles’ on Netflix, A Movie That Focuses Too Much on Pokemon Drama and Too Little on Pokemon History

Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles is the latest entry in the long-running Pokemon series. It’s a series of four special episodes of Pokemon Journeys: The Series that were apparently squeezed together, made specifically to promote the debut of the Switch-exclusive Pokemon Legends: Arceus video game. As a tie-in to help bring better context to the ancient world seen in-game, its storyline explores the legend of Arceus and its status as a Pokemon “god” in the world, more or less, a bit further. Though it starts out as a “research” adventure for Ash Ketchum and friends, it soon involves the evil Team...
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Decider.com

41K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy