Talladega, AL

FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing announcing new driver for #18 car?

Joe Gibbs Racing still need to fill the #18 Toyota for one more race on the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule. Will they call upon someone new?. Back in July, Ryan Truex added a fifth race to his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule as the driver of the #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, for Joe Gibbs Racing, competing in the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and finishing in third place.
HAMPTON, GA
FanSided

NASCAR: Hendrick Motorsports announce another driver change

For the second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Alex Bowman is set to be sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week, ending his chances at winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Bowman has been suffering from...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Joey Logano Doesn’t Hold Back and Calls Out Certain Drivers for How They Race at Talladega: ‘That’s Not Racing, I Can’t Get Behind That’

Joey Logano doesn't like how certain drivers race at Talladega, and called them out for "not working" and taking advantage of other people's misfortune. The post Joey Logano Doesn’t Hold Back and Calls Out Certain Drivers for How They Race at Talladega: ‘That’s Not Racing, I Can’t Get Behind That’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TALLADEGA, AL
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather

Ty Gibbs stood next to his grandfather and did something on live television before the Xfinity Series race at Talladega that showed his immaturity and boosted the argument of his critics that he's entitled. The post Ty Gibbs Makes Another Poor Decision During Prerace Show, Pushing Away Camera Multiple Times Right in Front of His Grandfather appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Talladega, AL
thecomeback.com

Hailie Deegan makes ‘biggest announcement’ of her NASCAR career

Hailie Deegan has been moving up the ranks of the NASCAR world over the last five years and the 20-year-old is set to take her next step. Racing in the Xfinity Series. In a video posted on her YouTube account, Deegan announced that she will be driving the No. 07 Pristine Auction Ford Mustang for SS Green Light Racing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway

Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national series and fans leave a lot of things behind. Spending time out in the infield is a time-honored tradition for many. Folks will camp out for the weekend, have a heck of a time and then they forget some things. It happens. With all of the exciting NASCAR action in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series it’s hard to remember everything you brought to the track with you.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR set to make crucial playoff decision on Thursday

NASCAR is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron on Thursday, which will lead to a crucial decision ahead of the round of 12 finale. A three-person NASCAR panel is set to hear the appeal of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron and determine whether or not they will uphold the 25-point penalty that was issued after Byron intentionally spun Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in the round of 12 opener at Texas Motor Speedway two Sundays ago.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing make final call on #18 Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing have confirmed a ninth different driver for the #18 Toyota, securing the car’s lineup for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The driver lineup for Joe Gibbs Racing’s #18 Toyota, also known as the “star car”, is officially solidified for the remainder of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move

Hailie Deegan entered her pit box too hot at Talladega, hitting her carrier and sending the wheel bouncing across pit road. And things went downhill from there. The post Hailie Deegan Makes Pit Road Mistake and Moments Later NASCAR Is Forced to Eject 1 of Her Pit Crew Members for Dangerous Move appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns

Chase Elliott bluntly admitted after winning at Talladega why he refuses to keep his mouth shut any longer about safety concerns with the Next Gen car. The post Chase Elliott Directs Stern Words at NASCAR Just Moments After Talladega Win, and Reveals Why He Could No Longer Keep His Mouth Shut on Safety Concerns appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
#Lincoln#Hendrick Motorsports#The Beard Motorsports
NBC Sports

Talladega jumbles Cup playoff grid heading to elimination race

Matt DiBenedetto’s first career Camping World Truck Series victory didn’t impact the playoff standings after Talladega since DiBenedetto is not a playoff driver. The Truck Series is off this weekend. The next Truck race is Oct. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kaulig Racing announced Wednesday that Allmendinger, currently chasing...
TALLADEGA, AL
FOX Sports

NASCAR Playoffs: Chase Elliott wins YellaWood 500 in Talladega

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 continued Sunday with the YellaWood 500 in iconic Talladega, Alabama, where Chase Elliott secured his fifth win of the season and punched his ticket to the Round of 8. It was the fifth race of a 10-week stretch of competition that...
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

Chase Elliott wins Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Chase Elliott had the moves, the power and the drafting help when he needed them. Elliott shot to the lead in a web of traffic in the final five miles and won Sunday’s 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott, winning for the fifth time this year, thus earned a spot in the playoffs’ Round of 8. It will mark Elliott’s sixth appearance in that playoff round.
TALLADEGA, AL

