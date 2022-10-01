Read full article on original website
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world gathered at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
weisradio.com
Fatal Accident In Piedmont
A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident. The victim’s husband, 72 year old Johnny M. Pucket was critically injured in the wreck. He was transported to a Birmingham hospital where he continues to recuperate.
wvtm13.com
Major accident shuts down lanes on I-59 in Springville
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — Update: At 9:40 a.m. all lanes are now open. Officials said all lanes were closed for hours Wednesday morning on I-59 in Springville due to a major crash involving a box truck that overturned. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash shortly after 4 a.m. Troopers...
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
Birmingham man killed in crash when vehicle hits light pole
A 30-year-old Birmingham man died Monday night in a vehicle crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Ledaniel Montrail Johnson died in a single motor vehicle crash that occurred at 11:39 p.m. at John Rodgers Road and Brownlee Road. According to investigators, Johnson was traveling north on John...
Accident shuts down all lanes on I-59 in St. Clair County, expect major delays
Those lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, so drivers should expect major delays.
wbrc.com
Birmingham man killed in car crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County authorities make arrest in triple-fatal crash one year ago in Cottondale
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a crash that killed three people a year ago in Cottondale: Tuscaloosa County court records show a man was charged with several counts connected to the head-on collision. Tuscaloosa County court records show authorities arrested Braxton Connell on Monday afternoon and he...
WAFF
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: It's not quite time to panic about Bryce Young, but Alabama has reasons to be nervous
The narrative is no need to panic. At least not yet. Technically, it’s an AC shoulder joint sprain, and Alabama coach Nick Saban says star quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day. “He doesn’t have a serious injury,” Saban said. But Young has an injury, and the collateral impact...
‘Guns, fudge and coffee’: Alabama shop offers ‘All-American’ treats of a different caliber
Drive down U.S. 278 through Piedmont in Calhoun County, and a sign may catch your eye, as it has many others. “I see a lot of people standing outside there, taking pictures,” said the store’s co-owner, Jennifer South. “It’s kind of funny. All-American. Guns and fudge.”
themadisonrecord.com
World War II veteran Major Wooten, 105, loved country and his family
MADISON – Known for his outgoing personality and indomitable spirit, Major Lee Wooten died on Sept. 28 in hospice care with his family at his side. Wooten was 105 years old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and helped liberate French citizens after landing at Utah Beach near Normandy. (‘Major’ is his legal name, not a military rank, despite his affiliation with the Army.)
Single-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5 p.m., has claimed the life of a juvenile. An 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F150 they were driving left the roadway and overturned. The teen, who was not using a seat belt at […]
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
californiaexaminer.net
Birmingham Man Fatally Shot By Tow Truck Driver Identified
A man was killed after getting into an argument with a tow truck driver outside of a Birmingham company, and the authorities have now published his name. A report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office named the deceased man as Adarius Jamar Peterson. In Birmingham, Alabama, he was 29 years old.
25-year-old woman identified as victim in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have identified a 25-year-old woman as the victim in a shooting that occurred Friday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the intersection of 71st Street and 1st Avenue North around 7:46 p.m. on calls of an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found Asia Johnson, 25, of Bessemer suffering […]
