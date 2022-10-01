ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

'The dirtiest hit we'll see all season.' OU football QB Dillon Gabriel out vs. TCU. Twitter says?

By Robb Hibbard, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
OU football starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel had to leave the game before halftime Saturday vs. TCU after receiving a big hit by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

With OU down 34-10 to the Horned Frogs with 9:38 left in the second quarter, Gabriel was sliding when Hodge hit him.

Hodge was ejected after the play. Backup OU quarterback Davis Beville is now in for the Sooners.

As you might imagine, social media users were outraged by the hit on Dillon Gabriel.

What are fans saying about TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge's hit on OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel?

G Isha
3d ago

Hell he slid a little late ,is what it looks like that's football, how about flag football,or put in in skirts sooner or later it is coming to that.NFL Quaterback makes 160 million

Kevin Jones
3d ago

I don't feel that was an intentional dirty play ,now if the OU quarterback had been on the ground for about 2-3 seconds and got hit ( yes) but no defensive player knows what the quarterback is going to slide before time, and once a defensive player is coming to make a hit, they can't just change the motion of their bodies in a split second especially once they have their target in view running full speed

Max
3d ago

Gabriel wasn’t doing anything during that spanking so he did a favor to all the OU fans and took him out.

