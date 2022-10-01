Eugene YMCA meets $5 million community fundraising goal for its new facility

The Eugene Family YMCA has met its community fundraising campaign goal of $5 million.

The YMCA is raising money for a new, 75,000-square-foot facility that's expected to cost around $48 million, including the cost to purchase the land. The Y started a capital campaign for a new facility in 2014 and has raised $42.3 million so far, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

That total includes $5.03 million from more than 825 donors as part of a community phase of the campaign, which got a boost from a $1 million match offered by the Tykeson Family Foundation. The final two gifts to match the foundation pledge came from longtime Y members, the organization said.

Eugene YMCA leadership is "humbled and inspired" by the donors, said CEO Brian Steffen.

“We hope to reduce the financial gap with additional grants, federal dollars and foundation support currently in the works,” Steffen said in a statement. “Our goal is to open this new Y debt-free, allowing us to invest money directly to programs that serve the community and financial assistance that supports our most vulnerable residents.”

The current YMCA building, located at 2055 Patterson St., was built in 1955 and has been in need of upgrades.

The organization broke ground in June on a new facility that's expected to open in December 2023.

Some features of the new facility will include an expanded aquatics center, health and wellness center, a teaching kitchen and improved seismic standards so the building can be repurposed as a shelter following an earthquake.

Kendra Goldberg, trustee of the Chambers Family Foundation and co-chair of the community phase of the fundraising effort, said the successful campaign is "a testament to this community's vision" for the future.

"Our town punches above its weight when it comes to generosity," Goldberg said. "Amazing things happen when this area rallies around a shared mission."

The fundraising effort included a $100,000 donation from Trillium Community Health Plan, which the YMCA said will be recognized in the facility's preschool room.

Trillium donated because the new facility will help meet goals of a program designed to "improve the health and well-being of those who live, learn, work and plan in Lane County," said CEO Sarah Kelley Brewer.

