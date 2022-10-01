ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Gator Chandler Parsons to serve as 'Mr. Two Bits' for Florida-Missouri game

The University of Florida is inducting nine new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, including former Gators basketball star Chandler Parsons. With the football team in need of an honorary Mr. Two Bits on Saturday against Missouri, the University Athletic Association asked Parsons if he wanted to give it a shot, and he gladly accepted.
