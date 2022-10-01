Read full article on original website
Related
Astonishing stat about Justin Fields goes viral
The Chicago Bears have had a hard time establishing their passing game this season (to put it mildly), but the true extent of their struggles is staggering. An absurd stat went viral about Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday. Fields somehow has fewer completions through the first four weeks of the NFL season (34) than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has receptions (42), per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus.
atozsports.com
Justin Fields has ignorant response to honest question from reporter
Stats and analytics continue to contribute to the evolution of today’s NFL. While numbers and data points should never be the be-all end-all in the game of football, there is a certain amount of influence they can have provided with the proper context. The Chicago Bears suffered a disappointing...
Yardbarker
Three Studs and Duds from the Chicago Bears loss to the Giants
The Chicago Bears came into New York with an excellent chance to go 3-1. The Giants aren’t great on paper. This was a good test to see how the new Bears regime stack up against a new Giants staff also in their first season. The Bears were arguably going against one of the worst quarterbacks, Daniel Jones, on their schedule this season.
ESPN Analyst Says It's ‘Impossible' to Evaluate Bears' Justin Fields
ESPN analyst says it's 'impossible' to evaluate Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is going through his early NFL developments with a shoddy-rostered Chicago Bears. According to one NFL analyst, it's going to be impossible to evaluate his season because of the team's situation. "You can't evaluate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Why Cubs' Contreras ready to answer if Cardinals call
Whatever comes next for Willson Contreras in his All-Star career, he’s ready for every option, any team in free agency and considers this crossroads in his career a “goal” and a “dream coming true” that he has earned. And if anyone believes he hasn’t considered...
Penguins Practice: Jarry, Carter Back at Full Participation; Blueger Still Out
PITTSBURGH — Whatever ailed Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry – literally – apparently cleared up pretty quickly, as he was on the ice Tuesday for practice Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Jarry did not play Monday night in Detroit because of illness. Perhaps as a precaution,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The Chicago Bears Are Who We Thought They Were
The Chicago Bears fell to the New York Giants 20-12. Their offensive and defensive struggles were on full display, showing how the season will progress in 2022. The Chicago Bears took to the road to face the New York Giants in Week 4. They left with a frustrating 20-12 loss.
Comments / 1