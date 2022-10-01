ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

CBS Sports

College football rankings: Ohio State surges to No. 1, Clemson enters top five in CBS Sports 131

The Ohio State is on the move again in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team. One week after jumping ahead of Alabama for No. 2, the Buckeyes have surged to the No. 1 spot in the rankings. Georgia may have avoided an upset at the hands of Missouri on Saturday but it was not able to hold on to No. 1 in the eyes of our CBS Sports and 247Sports experts. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3, opening the door for Ohio State to take over as the new top dog.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

College basketball recruiting: Jizzle James, son of former NFL star Edgerrin James, commits to Cincinnati

Cincinnati and second-year coach Wes Miller landed a big name on the recruiting trail Tuesday night as Class of 2023 guard prospect Jizzle James, a four-star talent from Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida, who is the son of NFL Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, committed to the Bearcats. James chose Cincy over finalists Georgia and LSU.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Texans' Derek Stingley: Suffers arm injury

Stingley sustained an arm injury during Week 4's loss to the Chargers, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. Stingley came to the sideline briefly before returning to the game, but he ultimately exited a second time. For what it's worth, Stingley said following the game that the arm is fine, but this week's practice reports should offer further clarity on his condition.
HOUSTON, TX
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IU football players receive NIL money to promote Stop The Violence Indianapolis

BLOOMINGTON – Hoosiers For Good, the non-profit NIL collective centered on paying IU athletics to promote charities in the name, image and likeness space, is partnering with Stop The Violence Indianapolis on an ambitious, large-scale social media campaign starting this month. The organizations have teamed up with 114 current IU football players, who will share personal stories and testimonials consistent with Stop The Violence’s mission of helping Indianapolis youth choose positive alternatives to gun violence. Hoosiers For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

