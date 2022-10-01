After previewing Florida State softball’s super Seniors and Seniors, we look forward to Team 40’s returning junior and first group of redshirt players. As one of two true Juniors on the roster, and the only one returning from 2022, Kalei Harding enters 2023 with 2 remaining years of eligibility. Exiting last season, she ended with ALL-ACC Second Team honors and appeared in all 61 games, starting 60. Harding provided another power bat in the lineup, batting .304 she tallied 56 hits, 46 runs, 11 doubles, 53 RBI and was one of two players to have double digit home runs, with 15. Her best game came against North Carolina, where recorded 3 hits, 2 home runs and 4 RBI.

