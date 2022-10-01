Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU preps for primetime road game in Raleigh vs. NC State
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. (click on names for links to commitment articles) Class of 2023 football commits. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Rewind: 2015 vs. NC State
As Florida State football heads to Raleigh this week to face the Wolfpack of North Carolina State, we rewind to a matchup on the diamond between the two schools. This week, it is the ACC championship semi-final in 2015. In 2014, the ‘Noles took home the ACC Championship title and...
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Can FSU bounce back vs. NC State?
Florida State Seminoles football, sitting at 4-1 (2-1 ACC), is looking to buck a few trends this Saturday in Raleigh. The No. 14 NC State Wolfpack present a variety of challenges to Florida State, who looking to bounce back after a 31-21 loss at home to the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Tuesday practice ahead of No. 14 NC State
FLORIDA STATE — Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday following an upset 21-31 loss at home to No. 15 Wake Forest this past weekend. Heading into Raleigh to face another top ranked team in No. 14 NC State, Mike Norvell seemed pleased noting the demeanor of the team and what he expects from them as players.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU is a slight underdog at NC State
FSU is currently a 3.5 point underdog to NC State as they look for their first win in Raleigh since 2016. Coach Atkins says the offensive line struggled because they were reacting to what Wake was doing instead of dictating their own actions. Mike Norvell gave some key health updates...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State safety Jamie Robinson earns ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors
After a big game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Florida State Seminoles safety Jammie Robinson earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors from the ACC, the conference announced Monday. Robinson recorded the highest single game-high tackles total for a Seminoles defender this year, registering 13 tackles against Wake...
Tomahawk Nation
Report: FSU forward Jaylan Gainey to miss 2022-23 season
Florida State Seminoles basketball will be missing a key transfer piece this upcoming season, as it was reported Tuesday that senior forward Jaylan Gainey will be out for the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury. Gainey transferred in from Brown this offseason, leaving due to the Ivy League’s rules...
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell reviews Wake Forest loss, talks team health ahead of NC State
The Florida State Seminoles are coming of an upset loss at home against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Looking ahead to next weekend against the NC State Wolfpack, Mike Norvell reflected on his teams performance and what FSU needs to do to get better. Wake Forest seemingly played lights out...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU road underdog to NC State
FSU (4-1, 2-1 ACC) struggled in the first half against Wake, only putting up 7 points while the Demon Deacons marched down the field to take a 21-7 lead, at one point leading 28-7 before the Seminoles’ comeback attempt. NC State faltered vs. Clemson, constantly playing from behind in...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. NC State depth chart released
Florida State Seminoles football (4-1, 2-1 ACC), after suffering its first defeat of the season against the No. 15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, will be looking to bounce back in a tough road matchup vs. No. 14 NC State (4-1, 0-1 ACC). The Wolfpack, coming off a 10-point loss to...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football turns attention to NC State, soccer and volleyball earn wins
The Florida State Seminoles endured an up-and-down weekend filled with distractions, losses, victories on the road, and a better look into a developing team still rounding the corner. Soccer took down the Miami Hurricanes, and volleyball handled business in a five-set standoff against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Let’s dive...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Junior and Redshirt Players
After previewing Florida State softball’s super Seniors and Seniors, we look forward to Team 40’s returning junior and first group of redshirt players. As one of two true Juniors on the roster, and the only one returning from 2022, Kalei Harding enters 2023 with 2 remaining years of eligibility. Exiting last season, she ended with ALL-ACC Second Team honors and appeared in all 61 games, starting 60. Harding provided another power bat in the lineup, batting .304 she tallied 56 hits, 46 runs, 11 doubles, 53 RBI and was one of two players to have double digit home runs, with 15. Her best game came against North Carolina, where recorded 3 hits, 2 home runs and 4 RBI.
