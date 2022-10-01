ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CU Buffs could tie or even break a program record against Arizona

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNL3G_0iIFvKg100

Heading into their fifth game of the 2022 season , the Colorado Buffaloes haven’t exactly been putting up many shiny numbers. Their 0-4 start is among the worst in program history and we’re all desperate for some relief.

The Buffs’ youth, while a positive in some respects, has unfortunately been a major reason for some of the early woes. Karl Dorrell’s roster is full of inexperienced puzzle pieces and many of them haven’t aligned quite yet.

On that same note, the Buffs are already close to tying the program record for the number of different pass catchers in a season (h/t CU Sports Information). Eighteen different Buffs have hauled in a pass thus far, which is just one way from the record 19 — set in 1999 and 2004. There’s a good chance that Colorado will tie that record against Arizona because with the recent changes in the running backs room, Charlie Offerdahl is getting some more play and he still hasn’t caught a pass yet this season. Dorrell said he’ll play the hot hand at running back against Arizona, if you were wondering.

There are both positives and negatives to having 18 different pass catchers already. One positive is that it alludes to having some depth, but it also means the Buffs are still struggling to find a core group of playmakers.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado vs. Arizona: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITPum_0iIFvKg100

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona

No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0) begins week six as a 13-point favorite over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) after an impressive 18-point victory over Stanford on Saturday night. Arizona is also coming off a win, as the Wildcats dominated Colorado, winning 43-20. Jayden De Laura had a career day, throwing for 484 yards and six touchdowns for the decisive victory, as the defense held the Buffaloes to just 340 yards of total offense, below their average of 400 yards this season.
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon continues to climb up the USA TODAY Coaches poll

The first day of October didn’t bring many upsets in college football, although Missouri gave No. 1 Georgia a huge scare. As a result, there weren’t many changes in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll this week. Oregon, however, climbed three spots to No. 12 after the Ducks’ 45-27 late-night win over Stanford. They are one spot behind No. 11 Utah, which moved up two spots after its big win over Oregon State. USC remains the top Pac-12 team in the poll. The Trojans stay the No. 6 team in the country. UCLA makes it first appearance in the poll as the Bruins (5-0) are on a nine-game winning streak. The Bruins are preparing for a huge game next week with Utah in the Rose Bowl. Despite their most recent and first loss of the season, the Washington Huskies stayed in the poll at No. 24. List 5 takeaways from Ducks revenge-filled blowout over the Stanford Cardinal
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Tucson, AZ
Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN CFB analyst Aaron Murray reveals new top 10: Georgia is no longer No. 1

Week 5 of the college football season is in the books, and I’m slightly saddened that we are already nearing the halfway point of the regular season. But what a weekend of football it was. It started with a great game between Kentucky and Ole Miss, a meeting the Wildcats literally fumbled away. Alabama and Arkansas was extremely exciting — for the third quarter at least. In the ACC, Wake Forest bounced back with a big win over FSU while Clemson took care of business against NC State. Then there was Georgia, the No. 1 team in the nation, needing a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Missouri in Columbia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated national title odds see a new favorite emerge after Week 5

The first Saturday of October led to some drastic revisions to the national polls and, apparently, was cause for some changes to the national championship odds. Following the events of last weekend, Ohio State has moved up to the top of the national title odds according to the folks at BetMGM. The Buckeyes now have the same odds to win this year’s College Football Playoff national championship as the defending national champions from Georgia. It is not too surprising seeing the Buckeyes ascend to the top of the board. While Alabama was winning without their Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Dorrell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: 4-star Oregon RB Dante Dowdell continues blistering start to 2022 season

At the moment, 4-star Oregon running back commit Dante Dowdell is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 19 best running back in the 2023 class. After the way that he’s been performing so far during the start of his senior year, that ranking is looking like it could go up by a lot. To be fair, the 247Sports Composite Rankings see Dowdell in a higher light, ranking him as the No. 8 RB in the nation, while On3 has him as the No. 12 RB in 2023. Dowdell has been nothing short of dominant in his senior season with Picayune Memorial down...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock Report: Oregon’s defense finally shows up while Ty Thompson fails to impress

All season, it has been the case of a great offense and a mediocre defense that got the job done for the Oregon Ducks. Those two things flipped on Saturday night in a 45-27 blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal. The Ducks’ D came to play, holding the Cardinal to just 322 total yards in the game. While the stats will show a prolific game for the offense — 515 total yards, including 351 on the ground — we know how much better it could have been were it not for 9 penalties and 65 yards on the offense. In total, the...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt odds, picks, and predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) travel to Nashville to try and strum up a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-1) Saturday. Kickoff from FirstBank Stadium is at 4 p.m. ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports proposes a ‘dream hire’ for Colorado’s head coach vacancy

The search for Colorado’s next head coach has begun. Athletic director Rick George, who fired Karl Dorrell on Sunday following the Buffs’ 0-5 start, has said he wants an energetic presence with head coaching experience. Several candidates should fit that mold and college football experts such as Chris Vannini of The Athletic and Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports have already offered their list of top candidates. A common name thus far has been former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who was listed by Both Vannini and Dodd. Plus, on Tuesday, USA TODAY Sports writer Paul Myerberg went as far as...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
AOL Corp

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is Nebraska football now on the verge of getting some momentum back?

With a win this weekend, Nebraska football finally has something to feel good about during what has been a most-difficult season for the program. And with an important game on the schedule this Friday night at Rutgers, will the real Nebraska stand up? In preseason, Nebraska was getting lots of hype, with the Cornhuskers being a popular pick to make it to the Big Ten Championship Game. It was thought that the close, tough and hard-fought losses of last year would fade away. But Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has had similar struggles this season, leading to the firing of Scott Frost...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Each Big Ten football team’s Week 5 summed up with a GIF

This has been a wonky Big Ten football season, hasn’t it? Sure, Ohio State and Michigan are humming along nicely and look to be the standard bearers. But two head coach firings in season from a conference known for its stability and patience is just something we don’t see around these parts. Factor in the disappointing seasons from Michigan State, Nebraska and Wisconsin (throw Northwestern in there as well) and this has been anything but a steady season in the Big Ten. So check out the week that was around the Big Ten summed up in gif-form from ‘Curb Your Enthusiam.’ We promise...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
208K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy