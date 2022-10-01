ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa: Luis Sinisterra sent off in fiery Elland Road encounter despite goalless draw

Leeds and Aston Villa played out a fiery goalless draw as Luis Sinisterra's needless red card epitomised an ill-disciplined affair at Elland Road. A match lacking in quality but full of fouls and bookings finally led to a sending-off as, early in the second half, Sinisterra was dismissed for blocking a quick free-kick when not 10 yards while already on a booking for a foul on John McGinn in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Jurgen Klopp
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SOCCER
SkySports

Bruno Lage: Time up at woeful Wolves for Portuguese head coach

Thirty-one games into a stint that has ended after 46 of them, Bruno Lage had Wolves seventh in the Premier League table and five points off the Champions League places. Since then his team have disintegrated and he finds himself out of a job. One win in 15 games reflects...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#Reds#Belgian
SkySports

Sheffield United 0-0 QPR: Chris Willock sinks Championship leaders

Chris Willock's sixth goal of the season earned QPR a fifth win in seven games as they beat Championship leaders Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane. The Hoops had lost each of their last five meetings against United but Willock's 51st-minute effort ended that sequence as the hosts suffered a first defeat in 10 matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Champions League hits and misses: Darwin Nunez produces everything but the goal for Liverpool

Liverpool hit cruise control and the rest was fairly routine. They strolled to a 2-0 victory at Anfield, only needing to reach a canter during entries into Rangers' often unguarded box. The result looked to be a forgone conclusion from the first whistle, with Jurgen Klopp unusually opting to sacrifice a midfield body to bolster his attacking charges. It had the desired effect.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy