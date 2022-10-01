Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Liverpool 'need to go back to basics' says Jurgen Klopp ahead of Rangers' Champions League visit
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need "to go back to basics" to get out of their current slump as the Reds prepare to host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday. Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon to fall 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand on the Gunners.
SkySports
Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on emulating Paul Scholes, staying resilient and beating rivals Nottingham Forest
Tell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as he sweeps the board at Luton's 2020/21 player of the season awards that within 18 months he'll have played more than 50 times for his boyhood club and started both legs of a European semi-final. Would he believe you? Quite possibly, as it happens. That loan...
SkySports
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa: Luis Sinisterra sent off in fiery Elland Road encounter despite goalless draw
Leeds and Aston Villa played out a fiery goalless draw as Luis Sinisterra's needless red card epitomised an ill-disciplined affair at Elland Road. A match lacking in quality but full of fouls and bookings finally led to a sending-off as, early in the second half, Sinisterra was dismissed for blocking a quick free-kick when not 10 yards while already on a booking for a foul on John McGinn in the first half.
SkySports
Erling Haaland: Man City striker tops Premier League scoring chart but how many goals could he score this season?
The mind-boggling projections speak volumes: Erling Haaland would finish the Premier League season on 67 goals if he maintains his current strike-rate and game time - and would extend that to 71 if he played every minute. If Haaland sustains those metrics and reaches finals in all club competitions, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig
Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Injury-time inconsistency, Emerson Royal red, Thiago Silva handball and more
Here to defend two minutes of injury-time after seven substitutions and five goals at the Etihad, plus much more - is former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher with Ref Watch. Although the result was already far beyond doubt, eyebrows were raised in the Manchester City ranks when only two additional...
SkySports
James Maddison's World Cup hopes: Brendan Rodgers and Gary Neville back England call for Leicester playmaker
James Maddison was the star of the show, scoring two goals and setting up another as Leicester thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the King Power Stadium. The performance helped his side off bottom and put his World Cup chances back to the top of the agenda. Maddison has now scored...
SkySports
Bruno Lage: Time up at woeful Wolves for Portuguese head coach
Thirty-one games into a stint that has ended after 46 of them, Bruno Lage had Wolves seventh in the Premier League table and five points off the Champions League places. Since then his team have disintegrated and he finds himself out of a job. One win in 15 games reflects...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Moeen Ali: Other teams will fear facing England at T20 World Cup after series win vs Pakistan
England pummelled Pakistan by 67 runs on Sunday in the series-decider after a clinical batting and bowling performance. Matthew Mott's side plundered 209-3 after being inserted, with Dawid Malan (78 no off 47 balls) and Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook (46no off 29) slamming 108 from the final 61 deliveries of the innings in Lahore.
SkySports
England captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Lionesses' games against USA and Czech Republic
England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the games against USA and Czech Republic after sustaining an injury in training. Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association said Williamson had picked up the unspecified issue in training and was to undergo further assessment, but the defender has now returned to Arsenal for further assessment.
SkySports
Leicester City 4-0 Nottingham Forest: James Maddison scores two to send Steve Cooper's side bottom
Leicester City won their first game of the season with an emphatic 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest that takes them off the bottom of the Premier League table and leaves their East Midlands rivals there instead. Two first-half goals from James Maddison either side of Harvey Barnes' curled effort soon...
SkySports
Sheffield United 0-0 QPR: Chris Willock sinks Championship leaders
Chris Willock's sixth goal of the season earned QPR a fifth win in seven games as they beat Championship leaders Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane. The Hoops had lost each of their last five meetings against United but Willock's 51st-minute effort ended that sequence as the hosts suffered a first defeat in 10 matches.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Erling Haaland: Man City striker is moving the boundaries around what is possible in the Premier League
Manchester City didn't have a holding midfielder, a late injury causing Rodri to join Kalvin Phillips on the sidelines. Their centre-backs, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji, had never played a Premier League game together. Right-back Kyle Walker had to be withdrawn with an injury in the first half. In the...
SkySports
Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals
Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: Tottenham boss wary of Eintracht Frankfurt threat in 'important' Champions League clash
Antonio Conte has defended his style of play at Tottenham and urged fans to trust in his selection choices. Spurs slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday as goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka gave bitter rivals Arsenal victory. Arsenal had 65...
SkySports
Gary Neville podcast: Erling Haaland is unplayable | Manchester United froze but will recover
Gary Neville says Erling Haaland is "unplayable" after the Manchester City striker took his goal tally for the club to 17 in just 11 appearances - as the champions ruthlessly thrashed rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League. Hat-tricks from Haaland and Phil Foden saw the reigning Premier League...
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Darwin Nunez produces everything but the goal for Liverpool
Liverpool hit cruise control and the rest was fairly routine. They strolled to a 2-0 victory at Anfield, only needing to reach a canter during entries into Rangers' often unguarded box. The result looked to be a forgone conclusion from the first whistle, with Jurgen Klopp unusually opting to sacrifice a midfield body to bolster his attacking charges. It had the desired effect.
SkySports
Ross County 0-5 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen hits hat-trick in big win for visitors
Kevin van Veen scored a hat-trick as Motherwell ran riot in a 5-0 victory against Ross County at Dingwall. The Dutchman was ruthless in front of goal, with Callum Slattery and Joe Efford also finding the net for the visitors. Ross County have now gone six games without a win,...
SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Leicester will pick up their first win of the season against Nottingham Forest
Jones Knows is back with a Premier League prediction for Monday Night Football... Leicester vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports. Leicester have shipped 22 goals already this season. That is some achievement. It's the most conceded by any club in their opening seven games of any Premier...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion apprentice title race in focus at Southwell and Brighton on Tuesday
With the clock ticking down to Champions Day at Ascot on October 15, the battle for the apprentice jockeys' title is hotting up and in focus at Brighton and Southwell on Tuesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing. 8.00 Southwell - Arc-winning duo back in action with Omniscient. The Arc-winning...
Comments / 0