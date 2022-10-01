ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Interest#Credit Card Debt#Consumer Credit#Credit Reports#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away

People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
MARYLAND STATE
Money

Social Security Recipients Could Get Their Biggest Raise Since 1981

The final estimates for the 2023 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, are rolling in — and it looks like great news for the millions of Americans who rely on those benefits from the agency. Monthly payments from the federal Social Security Administration could jump by 8.7% in 2023,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy