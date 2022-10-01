Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
WSAZ
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
Turkey season for each West Virginia county
Turkey season begins this weekend, so here are the important regulations to keep in mind for the 2022 Fall season.
21 West Virginia communities to get funds to demolish dilapidated buildings
Several north central West Virginia communities are among 21 that received more than $9.2 million in grant funding combined to remove abandoned and dilapidated buildings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Halloween parties for adults in north central West Virginia
If you're too old for trick or treating and full-on haunted houses are too scary, but you still want to enjoy the full effect of Halloween, there are multiple parties for adults that are going on in north central West Virginia this October.
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night. That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder. […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects
Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
Halloween house decorating contest for Hurricane, WV residents
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Hurricane Halloween House Decorating Contest is underway. The City of Hurricane’s Facebook page says people who live within the Hurricane, West Virginia city limits can submit their house decorated for Halloween by Oct. 19. You can find where to do so by clicking here. They say a winner will […]
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
West Virginia K-9 getting extra training out of state to continue sniffing out drug dealers
A four-legged officer from Harrison County with a nose for sniffing-out drug dealers traveled to Alpena, Michigan for a special training.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inflation Reduction Act is threat to food system, West Virginia Department of Agriculture says
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture believes the Inflation Reduction Act is a threat to food resiliency.
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
West Virginia residents could see lower heating bills
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Natural gas utility companies have submitted plans to the West Virginia Public Service Commission to lessen their customers’ rates this winter. The PSC had ordered natural gas utilities in West Virginia to come up with some alternative plans for winter heating bills in the Mountain State and given them a deadline […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home to the Biggest Burger in West Virginia, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of West Virginia. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
How bad are West Virginia’s roads compared to other states?
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
West Virginia artisan glass company raising prices
A well-known West Virginia business announced it is raising product prices amidst nationwide inflation.
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Comments / 0