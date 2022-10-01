Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Wildcats gain upset victory over Lawton
Body The Ponca City Wildcats picked up their first win of the season Friday and on several levels it was a huge victory. For one, it was the annual Po-HI Homecoming game. It is always sweet to win in an event such as this. Secondly, the 24-16 victory over the...
newschannel6now.com
On the Sidelines: Coach Kimbell
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Liz Kimbell is making history this season as the first female coach in WFISD history. As Hirschi’s head football coach Lawrence Johnson was building his staff for this season, Coach Kimbell had the qualities he was looking for. “She’s got a reputation for holding...
texomashomepage.com
Miracle League kicks off fall season
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over at Memorial Stadium, it was Opening Day for the fall season of the Miracle League!. Many Texoma athletes signed up to play a full six-week season and games are held every Saturday morning. Saturday morning’s game featured hits, bat flips, and of course, home...
21-Year-Old Mohammed Al-Abdulla Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 2 a.m. in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Wichita Falls Brunch Review: Karat Bar and Bistro
I have made it a goal to try new places this year and I am going to share my results throughout the rest of the year. So everyone knows I am a big Dallas Cowboys fan. When the Cowboys have a noon game, I always have thought Wichita Falls was lacking in places to go pregame. What I mean by this are two things.
kswo.com
Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
texomashomepage.com
Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
texomashomepage.com
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
Long John Silver’s is Officially OPEN in Lawton, Fort Sill!
It's been two long years but the wait is over. Long John Silver's in Lawton, Fort Sill has officially reopened! The glorious news broke over the weekend that LJS on the corner of N.W. Cache Rd. and 26th St. is BACK!. If you've been anywhere near the corner of N.W....
kswo.com
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
kswo.com
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
kswo.com
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
kswo.com
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
kswo.com
City of Lawton crews work to fix Floyd Ave. water main break
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews worked to fix another water main break on Tuesday, which was located in the 1800 block of Floyd Ave. The water main broke around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning with crews starting work around 10 a.m. Lawton City officials said the area has...
texomashomepage.com
Sheppard Air Force Base hosts State of the Base event
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Sheppard Air Force Base addressed the community at a State of the Base Monday on MSU’s campus. Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls community and is the largest employer in the region. That’s why commanders took some time to update the community on Sheppard’s missions and initiatives.
texomashomepage.com
One killed in early-morning collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
kswo.com
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus isn’t the only area seeing this kind of increase, other Oklahoma cities are also experiencing utility bills way higher than usual and it all goes back to one common thread. 42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
