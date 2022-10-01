ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Ponca City News

Wildcats gain upset victory over Lawton

Body The Ponca City Wildcats picked up their first win of the season Friday and on several levels it was a huge victory. For one, it was the annual Po-HI Homecoming game. It is always sweet to win in an event such as this. Secondly, the 24-16 victory over the...
PONCA CITY, OK
newschannel6now.com

On the Sidelines: Coach Kimbell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Liz Kimbell is making history this season as the first female coach in WFISD history. As Hirschi’s head football coach Lawrence Johnson was building his staff for this season, Coach Kimbell had the qualities he was looking for. “She’s got a reputation for holding...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Miracle League kicks off fall season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Over at Memorial Stadium, it was Opening Day for the fall season of the Miracle League!. Many Texoma athletes signed up to play a full six-week season and games are held every Saturday morning. Saturday morning’s game featured hits, bat flips, and of course, home...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls Brunch Review: Karat Bar and Bistro

I have made it a goal to try new places this year and I am going to share my results throughout the rest of the year. So everyone knows I am a big Dallas Cowboys fan. When the Cowboys have a noon game, I always have thought Wichita Falls was lacking in places to go pregame. What I mean by this are two things.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Comanche Nation Fair continues Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Fair continued festivities Saturday. The three day event is the tribe’s largest one of the year, featuring a powwow, parade, free concert, games and an art show. Even pets from the Lawton Animal Shelter were invited to walk in the parade with...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Big crowd turns out for annual Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For four decades now, the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank has been a vital resource of food for those members of our community who are food insecure. And, it’s the community support and annual events like Empty Bowls that allows those at the food bank to continue their mission of helping the less fortunate.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end. Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son. The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game. This loss has...
CACHE, OK
kswo.com

Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year. Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame. Fletcher Police Chief...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton crews work to fix Floyd Ave. water main break

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews worked to fix another water main break on Tuesday, which was located in the 1800 block of Floyd Ave. The water main broke around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning with crews starting work around 10 a.m. Lawton City officials said the area has...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Sheppard Air Force Base hosts State of the Base event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Sheppard Air Force Base addressed the community at a State of the Base Monday on MSU’s campus. Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls community and is the largest employer in the region. That’s why commanders took some time to update the community on Sheppard’s missions and initiatives.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

One killed in early-morning collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls declines Oncor rate increase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Your electricity bill could soon be on the rise. Oncor has proposed around an 11% increase to City of Wichita Falls residents. After city officials rejected that offer, conversations for a new deal are ongoing. The current situation is pending litigation, according to City Attorney...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

