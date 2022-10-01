Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal isn’t buying the hype around Khamzat Chimaev: ‘Everybody thinks he’s untouchable and I know he’s not’
Bo Nickal is just three fights into his professional fighting career and he’s already become one of the most discussed athletes on the entire UFC roster. Part of that comes from his pedigree as a three-time NCAA champion wrestler, and then there’s the eye-popping statistics, having wiped out his first three opponents in less than three minutes of total cage time. But there’s also Nickal’s unshakable confidence in himself.
MMA Fighting
Tito Ortiz reveals why he withdrew from infamous boxing match against Dana White: ‘I was making zero off of it’
Tito Ortiz has finally given his side of the story on his infamous boxing match with Dana White. Back in 2007, White and Ortiz were set to face each other in a much ballyhooed exhibition boxing match, as part of their ongoing feud with one another. However, the bout was cancelled when Ortiz failed to show up for weigh-ins. Several years later, White gave an interview where he put Ortiz’s no-show down to being afraid, saying he used to regularly outbox Ortiz when they trained together many years ago. But speaking on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin Pony Podcast recently (h/t Bloody Elbow), Ortiz gave his side of the story.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Kevin Holland’s short-lived retirement, UFC Orlando main event vs. Stephen Thompson
Kevin Holland’s retirement didn’t last long, and now he’s set for a huge fight against a two-time UFC title challenger in December. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Holland’s short-lived retirement from the UFC, and his scheduled main event matchup against Stephen Thompson for Dec. 3 at UFC Orlando. Additionally, listener questions include Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent, who Justin Gaethje should fight when he’s ready to return to the octagon, the UFC lightweight division, Bo Nickal, the UFC’s 30-year anniversary coming up in 2023, Paddy Pimblett, who should fight Frankie Edgar in his retirement fight at UFC 281 in November at Madison Square Garden, and more.
MMA Fighting
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 61
Yan Xiaonan picked up a gutsy majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 event, snapping a two-fight skid in the process. But will she have to fight backwards in order to get back into the title picture the long way, or will she get a step up in the rankings next?
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith reveals serious health complications after leg surgery slowing down his return to fighting
Anthony Smith doesn’t enjoy having idle time on his hands. The one-time UFC title challenger remains a top ranked light heavyweight while also spending time on his Sirius XM radio show, co-hosting the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and serving as an analyst on numerous UFC broadcasts. That’s not even mentioning that he’s a husband and father, who adores spending time by having outdoor adventures with his family.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Beneil Dariush: Michael Chandler earning next title shot would be ‘a clown show’
Beneil Dariush sees only one possible option for the No. 1 contender spot at lightweight following UFC 280. The UFC lightweight division will have a lot of questions answered throughout the next two pay-per-view events starting later this month in Abu Dhabi. Atop the promotion’s return to Fight Island, the division’s vacant title will be fought over between former champion Charles Oliveira and red-hot contender Islam Makhachev. Also making his return that night is Dariush who looks to reinsert himself into the immediate discussion amongst the elite.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: How should UFC book Paddy Pimblett next?
When Paddy Pimblett is ready to return to the octagon — whether it be at UFC 282 in December, or when the promotion heads back to London in 2023 — how should the UFC book him, and how much of a step up should he get?. On an...
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Anthony Smith previews key storylines at UFC 280, reveals complications after leg surgery
Ahead of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith joins The Fighter vs. The Writer to break down the biggest storylines heading into what should be a monumental pay-per-view in 2022. Smith gives his thoughts on the main event, which sees Charles Oliveira clash with Islam Makhachev...
MMA Fighting
Alexandre Pantoja to serve as backup fighter yet again for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 283
Alexandre Pantoja is once again the backup fighter for a UFC flyweight title bout, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno are set the unify the 125-pound titles at UFC 283, which goes down Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Pantoja will train for that date but does not want to face anyone else on that card unless it’s for the championship, per sources.
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes set for UFC Orlando
After making a big impression in her UFC debut, Yazmin Jauregui has her sophomore octagon appearance set before the year comes to a close. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the undefeated Jauregui will face Istela Nunes at UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at the Amway Center.
MMA Fighting
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Cameron Saaiman set for UFC 282
A bantamweight matchup between Ronnie Lawrence and promotional newcomer Cameron Saaiman is set for the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a bout between Lawrence and Saaiman is set for UFC 282, which is set to take place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Roberto Soldic to make ONE Championship debut against Murad Ramazanov on Dec. 2
ONE Championship’s newest marquee signing is ready to make his debut. Former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic is slated to face undefeated Murad Ramazanov in a welterweight bout (185 pounds in ONE) at the promotion’s Dec. 2 event, which takes place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Philippines.
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell explains the legend behind his cloak following BKFC 30 knockout win: ‘I go to a very dark place’
Now that Ben Rothwell is out of the UFC, and no longer having to wear a promotionally sponsored uniform, that meant the return of his cloak at BKFC 30. Rothwell made the most of his BKFC debut when he steamrolled Bobo O’Bannon in just 19 seconds this past Saturday. The cloak — which he wore to the ring — isn’t just an article of clothing, but it helps Rothwell go to a different kind of headspace in order to prepare for what is about to happen.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor: Charles Oliveira ‘easily’ beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Conor McGregor sees UFC 280’s main event as an easy call. The former two-division UFC champion made his prediction known for the Oct. 22 showdown on Tuesday during a Twitter Q&A session, replying to a fan who asked him to pick between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev with a simple answer: “Olly and easily.”
MMA Fighting
Kevin Holland: ‘I’m officially retired’ from fighting ‘unless something super-duper magical pops up’
Kevin Holland promises there’s no gimmick behind his retirement announcement because he’s actually done with fighting. Fresh off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279, Holland dropped the news that he was calling it a career, although his announcement was immediately met with skepticism. Addressing the situation publicly outside of social media for the first time while launching his new podcast, Holland says he’s serious about retiring, especially after he earned a hefty payday following the short notice fight with Chimaev.
MMA Fighting
Mamed Khalidov vs. Mariusz Pudzianowski announced for KSW 77
Mamed Khalidov meets Mariusz Pudzianowski are set for a battle of legends. KSW announced Wednesday that Khalidov and Pudzianowski will fight in a heavyweight bout at KSW 77, which takes place at Arena Gliwice in Gliwice, Poland, on Dec. 17. This matchup pits two of the Polish promotion’s most famous fighters against one another.
MMA Fighting
Wanderlei Silva loses bid to join Brazilian congress
Wanderlei Silva is now 0-for-2 in attempts to earn a seat in the Brazilian congress after coming up short at the 2022 elections in Brazil on Sunday. The former PRIDE champion, who recently announced his retirement from MMA, affiliated to the Progressive Party (PP), which sides with Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, and received 13,907 votes at the elections.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
