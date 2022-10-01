Vail Town Council to consider second reading of budget ordinance for purchase of Vail Resorts’ controversial workforce housing site

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Vail Resorts rejects town of Vail’s $12 million offer to buy land planned for company’s employee housing
On Monday, Oct. 3, Vail Resorts responded to the town’s $12 million offer for the contested East Vail property with a resounding “no.”. “For Vail Resorts, this is not, and has never been about money,” wrote Bill Rock, Vail Resorts’ executive vice president and chief operating officer of its mountain division, in a letter to the town of Vail on Monday. “This is about building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood and who make both Vail Mountain and the town of Vail a world-class destination.”
Summit Daily News
Unsheltered in Summit Safe Parking Program will double its occupancy after it officially relocates to the Frisco Bay Marina Oct. 13
This spring, the Agape Outpost Church in Breckenridge began a construction project and was unable to host Unsheltered In Summit’s Safe Parking Program any longer. The Summit County Sheriff’s office took over for the summer, holding participants in the Summit County Justice Center parking lot with the caveat that folks would have to relocate by Sept. 30.
Summit Daily News
President of Uptown 240 backs out of development update less than an hour before scheduled start, leaving residents with unanswered questions
Community members who gathered for an update on the Uptown 240 project Tuesday were left with many unanswered questions after the president of the development backed out of the meeting less than an hour before it was supposed to begin. Owner Danilo Ottoborgo was supposed to join the lender for...
Summit Daily News
Frisco continues discussions about density bonuses for workforce housing
Frisco Town Council members continue to discuss a density bonus incentive, which permits a developer to exceed the maximum allowable density on a project in exchange for building workforce housing units. Currently, there are already options that allow for density bonuses, which are providing on- or off-site workforce housing. Those...
Summit Daily News
Town of Frisco purchases Galena Street property for workforce housing
The town of Frisco has approved the purchase of 602 Galena St. to turn it into more local workforce housing. The property in the past has been the Colorado Workforce Center. The town has eyed the property for several months, and during that time, Frisco staff have negotiated with state staff on terms of the sale agreement, which include property purchase, lease back to Department of Labor and Employment during project development design, temporary office space for the department during construction and a permanent department office the new development.
Summit Daily News
Town of Dillon to host Uptown 240 open house
The town of Dillon will host an open house regarding the Uptown 240 development. The condominium complex broke ground in 2019, yet noticeable progress on the property has not happened for months. The development’s crane was removed in June. The open house will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Affordable housing isn’t new, so it’s time for the government to figure it out
Affordable housing is not new. We built our home beginning 2005 and included an accessory apartment. It houses a Summit County resident who cannot afford to buy or even find another rental in Summit County. The entire county is far behind on this issue. Why don’t officials find encouragement for owners with extra space to use that space for housing instead of spending $400,000 per unit?
Iconic Colorado mountain lodge closes after 57 years when lease isn't renewed
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Life is full of twists and turns, whether it's driving the winding road up 14,000 feet of Mount Evans or taking in the beauty of leaf-peeping season on the mountain. Many often make the trek for the staple that sits at the peak, Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant.
Summit Daily News
Opioid lawsuit settlement brings half a million dollars to Summit County’s region
As part of Region 5, Summit County will be part of the first round of opioid settlement funds that have been distributed. Region 5 is one of 12 regions that requested funding from the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, who distributes the funds. In total, there are 19 regions in Colorado, and Region 5 includes Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Lake and Summit counties. Region 5 will receive $500,000 in funding this year.
5280.com
The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?
Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I keep energy bills low this winter?
The leaves are turning and the days are getting shorter. I know the colder weather is coming, so how can I make sure my energy bills don’t skyrocket this winter?. Fall is in the air! Pumpkin spice everything is back on menus and football is on the TV. I, too, find myself spending more time indoors and contemplating turning on the heat at night. Your timing is excellent because this Wednesday is Energy Efficiency Day, and saving energy saves money. Check out these easy ways to be comfy and warm this winter without sending your utility bills through the roof.
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne announces studio availability at The Art Spot
The Silverthorne Art Board has announced the availability of four studios for rent at The Art Spot, a new makerspace in Silverthorne. The private rooms will be offered for artists and businesses within The Art Spot at subsidized rental rates. The town is hosting several open houses for those interested...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Pumpkin Fest preps people for Halloween as First Friday gets them excited for winter
Silverthorne’s October First Friday is geared toward getting people hyped for the winter season. In partnership with Breck Film’s winter film series, the free event is a retro ski night with a screening of Greg Stump’s classic “The Blizzard of AAHHH’s.”. The event will also...
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
Summit Daily News
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
Summit Daily News
Summit’s Olof and Whitney Hedberg endure Paraguay rainforest, place 27th at 2022 Adventure Racing World Championship
Over the span of a week, Whitney and Olof Hedberg slept for roughly two hours each night as they paddled, trekked and biked over 550-kilometers in the rainforest of Paraguay in South America. The Summit County residents operate the Summit Nordic Ski Club on a typical day, but in their...
