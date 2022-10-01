Read full article on original website
wnax.com
Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges
Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks warns drought may fuel deadly big game virus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunters can chalk up another worry to drought. This one is for big game populations, like deer and bighorn. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease or EHD. “It’s a virus that’s transmitted by gnats,” Nebraska Game and Parks big game program manager Luke Meduna said. “So when you have drought conditions you tend to create these mud flood conditions that are good for the gnats, in turn when you have those drought conditions (EHD) tends to concentrate on deer around those shallow water sources.”
kfornow.com
Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant
Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island utility crew in Florida restoring power
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System.
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfire burns 15,000 acres
A fast-moving wildfire in central Nebraska burned an estimated 15,000 acres as of Sunday with firefighters continuing to engage the blaze on Monday, forest officials said.
WOWT
CHI Health patient procedure canceled without notice due to IT security incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ongoing information technology issue at CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska is having an impact on some patients. The IT issue began Monday and CHI Health says the organization’s parent company, Common Spirit Health is managing the issue. But for patients like John Farnan, it’s...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit
OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project
ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
iowapublicradio.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man from Blair.
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill sends fire crews to assist with Bovee Fire
O'NEILL, Neb. -- Authorities in the central part of Nebraska are fighting a 15,000-acre fire that ignited near Halsey Sunday. The O'Neill Volunteer Fire Department sent units to help battle the Bovee Fire. The OVFD sent four personnel and two rigs to the Bovee Fire as part of the Boyd-Holt...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker center Mark Pelini dies in Indiana crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A former Husker offensive lineman has died in a crash in Indiana. 31-year-old Mark Pelini, the nephew of former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County on Sunday night. Two other people remain hospitalized.
WOWT
‘Overwhelming’: Fremont Shelter seeks community help after dozens of animals are left unclaimed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Furever Animal Shelter has received a constant increase of stray animals in the past month. They picked up 16 last week and only four of those animals have been claimed. Martha Bang, the shelter’s president, tells us this is unusual and a bad sign. “If...
News Channel Nebraska
'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall
NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports additional case of bird flu in Box Butte County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11. The 10th farm,...
Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion
LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
