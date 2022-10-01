ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

wnax.com

Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges

Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
NEBRASKA STATE
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Game and Parks warns drought may fuel deadly big game virus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunters can chalk up another worry to drought. This one is for big game populations, like deer and bighorn. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease or EHD. “It’s a virus that’s transmitted by gnats,” Nebraska Game and Parks big game program manager Luke Meduna said. “So when you have drought conditions you tend to create these mud flood conditions that are good for the gnats, in turn when you have those drought conditions (EHD) tends to concentrate on deer around those shallow water sources.”
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

Cattle Producers Starting Their Own Packing Plant

Gov. Ricketts speaks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef in North Platte. Lincoln County, NE (October 4, 2022) – This afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts gave remarks at the ceremonial groundbreaking of Sustainable Beef, a meat processing plant being built in North Platte. He then traveled to Hershey for a briefing with leaders of a planned industrial rail park in Lincoln County.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island utility crew in Florida restoring power

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island utilities crew has spent the last five days restoring power to Florida residents hit by Hurricane Ian. The six-man crew is replacing poles, wires and replacing or repairing transformers. The crew drove down to Florida Sept. 28 along with a crew from Lincoln Electric System.
FLORIDA STATE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Shipping container houses traveling ‘Say It Loud’ Nebraska exhibit

OMAHA — Visitors entering a 20-foot converted shipping container that’s traveling to spots in Lincoln and Omaha will see the work and hear the stories of 45 Nebraskans who represent diversity in design fields. The Say It Loud exhibit, open to the public, is a collaboration with Beyond...
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Carbon America to Launch Nebraska’s First Commercial Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

ARVADA, Colo. & BRIDGEPORT, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Carbon America, the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer, announced today an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol, LLC to develop a carbon capture and storage project in Nebraska. The project will capture and store approximately 175,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) per year, equivalent to 95 percent of total emissions from the ethanol facility’s fermentation process. This is the first commercial project of its kind in the state of Nebraska. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005399/en/ Carbon America plans to build a carbon capture and sequestration facility that will capture 95 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions from a Nebraska ethanol plant and permanently store the CO2 underground. The ethanol facility is in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Photo credit: Carbon America
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

O'Neill sends fire crews to assist with Bovee Fire

O'NEILL, Neb. -- Authorities in the central part of Nebraska are fighting a 15,000-acre fire that ignited near Halsey Sunday. The O'Neill Volunteer Fire Department sent units to help battle the Bovee Fire. The OVFD sent four personnel and two rigs to the Bovee Fire as part of the Boyd-Holt...
O'NEILL, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker center Mark Pelini dies in Indiana crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A former Husker offensive lineman has died in a crash in Indiana. 31-year-old Mark Pelini, the nephew of former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County on Sunday night. Two other people remain hospitalized.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Time for new blood': Carol Blood states her case at Norfolk town hall

NORFOLK, Neb.--A state senator running for governor visited Norfolk to host a town hall on Sunday evening. Democrat Carol Blood was at the Norfolk Lodge speaking to members of the public about her ideas and visions if she would be elected governor of Nebraska. Blood mentioned her ideas on key...
NORFOLK, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion

LINCOLN — With only 20 residents or so, Nenzel, Nebraska, easily qualifies as a tiny Sandhills village. And, with the only community of size, Valentine, 30 miles down U.S. Highway 20, the description “remote” works, too. One of Nenzel’s main calling cards is the lack of city lights to interfere with the starry nights. The […] The post Unique Sandhills winery amid ‘ocean of grass’ plans expansion appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NENZEL, NE
klkntv.com

Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
LINCOLN, NE

