RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Pursues Freckle-Faced Robber Who Fled With $3,100 From South Jersey Bank
The FBI turned to the public for help finding a freckle-faced robber who held up a South Jersey bank. The Hispanic robber had latex sleeves over each finger when he handed a demand note to a teller at the TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in the Burlington County town of Willingboro at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 26, the bureau said.
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
DEA Bust Nets 15,000 Fentanyl Pills During NY Traffic Stop
One person was arrested and approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills were seized as part of an ongoing investigation into a fentanyl trafficking organization. The seizure took place on the Manhattan side of the Lincoln Tunnel on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when DEA agents stopped a New Jersey woman. The drugs were found...
Police: Jersey City man arrested for murder in Pennsylvania
They say they found 33-year-old Sean Williams this past Saturday. Williams is accused of killing 28-year-old Jawon Purcell on Memorial Day weekend.
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings
A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student
Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.
Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
US Marshals arrest dozens of fugitives in South Jersey stings
Dozens of fugitives, most from South Jersey, were apprehended last month in “Operation Rodeo,” a special sting operation by the US Marshals Service.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
New Jersey woman arrested after 'rainbow' fentanyl found in LEGO box
The DEA said it was important to sound the alarm about rainbow fentanyl before Halloween since the pills can look like candy.
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree
MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said. Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect […]
Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes
PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said Lindenwold...
N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife
A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
Guns, drugs and stolen vehicles seized after search of Middletown home
Joseph “Joey” Scott, 37, of Middletown Township, was recently charged after an investigation led authorities to a search of his Durham Road home and storage units in Philadelphia, where they located a stockpile of guns, drugs and stolen vehicles. Law enforcement officers recovered 10 handguns, including two illegally...
Warren County Man Slams Into Police Cruiser Twice Before DWI Arrest: PD
A Warren County man was intoxicated when he slammed into a police car twice and resisted arrest, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver near West Valley Avenue stopped Manuel E. Mencia-Copland, 33, in a driveway around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Hackettstown Police said.
