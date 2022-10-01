ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex

Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
ABSECON, NJ
1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Camden Shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings in Camden, authorities said. Liaquia L. Moore, 21, was pronounced dead at 12:35 a.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Cooper University Hospital, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11:22 p.m,, Camden County Police received...
CAMDEN, NJ
Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree

MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes

PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
N.J. cop found guilty of killing estranged wife

A Newark police lieutenant was found guilty of murder and related charges for shooting his estranged wife to death three years ago at the Morris County home they once shared. John Formisano faces up to life in prison in the killing of Christie Solaro-Formisano in July 2019. She was gunned down outside her Jefferson Township home.
NEWARK, NJ

