The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Pine Island residents begin cleanup of 'total destruction' brought by Ian
After the Category 4 hurricane rampaged through Pine Island, the residents who evacuated are returning to find their island a looks like "war zone." Pine Island looked like a war zone. That was how resident Jenna Lombardo described the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. Behind her, homes laid crumpled and...
WATCH: Wild Time-Lapse Footage Shows Entire Fort Myers Home Washed Away by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s death toll has surpassed 100 as the horrific storm moved across the Florida and other southern states along the East Coast. In this terrifying clip from Fort Myers, Florida, we see the storm’s immense power as it ravages an entire home. The time-lapse footage shows how quickly and powerfully the storm devastated the local area. Buildings were ripped from foundations, and the surging tide looks like an ocean in the coastal town.
Florida River Submerges City After Breaking 110-Year-Old Flood Record
The Peace River in Arcadia crested at more than 25 feet. Parts of the inland city were still underwater days after Hurricane Ian passed.
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Exceeds 100, Close to Half a Million Without Power
The scope of the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian continues to worsen. Nearly a week removed from its initial landfall, the death toll now exceeds 100 lives lost as recovery efforts continue. At least 99 fatalities have been reported in Florida. Including 54 in Lee County alone. Additionally, four...
See aerial pictures that show Hurricane Ian's toll
A destroyed Sanibel Causeway, eroded beaches and piled up boats are just some of the scenes of devastation that were captured.
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.
Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others
Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. He filled his...
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
Veteran Organization Drops Everything to Help Fort Myers Residents in Need
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many selfless individuals have offered their services to aid the residents that are struggling with the wreckage. Among those people is Paws of War, a non-profit veteran organization that aims to rescue animals in need while also supporting former military members struggling with a variety of post-service conditions.
Florida Man Films Himself Swimming Through Hurricane Ian to Save Handicapped Mother
Shocking, heartbreaking footage continues to emerge in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. One video taken during the height of the massive Category 4 storm shows a Florida man swimming through rising storm surges to rescue his 85-year-old mother. The footage of the man’s near half-a-mile-long swim shows him wearing a...
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian
A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
Hurricane Ian Update: Latest Death Toll in Florida’s Lee County
Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida last week after the historic storm made landfall and unleashed a powerful wave of destruction in the state. Officials are still assessing the extensive damage left by Ian. As more information becomes available, the scope of the damage continues to grow. The storm swept across Florida....
After Ian demolished their home, a Florida couple wonders where to go
Fort Myers Beach was one of the places hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Jim and Susan Helton are two of the many whose homes were destroyed. Now they don't know what's next.
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
Man returns to Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home: ‘Thanking God I’m alive’:
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
