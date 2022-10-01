ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WATCH: Wild Time-Lapse Footage Shows Entire Fort Myers Home Washed Away by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s death toll has surpassed 100 as the horrific storm moved across the Florida and other southern states along the East Coast. In this terrifying clip from Fort Myers, Florida, we see the storm’s immense power as it ravages an entire home. The time-lapse footage shows how quickly and powerfully the storm devastated the local area. Buildings were ripped from foundations, and the surging tide looks like an ocean in the coastal town.
FORT MYERS, FL
Sanibel, FL
Sanibel, FL
CBS News

Hurricane Ian destroyed power systems and ravaged homes. One southwest Florida community completely powered by solar escaped with little damage.

Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida has been nothing short of devastating. But even as millions lost power, had their homes destroyed and were left in total disarray, one small community managed to get through relatively unscathed. The community is known as Babcock Ranch, situated just 20 minutes away from...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report

Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing how the storm’s wrath took over 100 lives. According to the bleak spreadsheet, officials found a 96-year-old Charlotte County man trapped under a car in high water. Currently, he is the oldest victim of Hurricane Ian’s deadly path through the Southwestern part of the state.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
reef2rainforest.com

Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida

To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
SANIBEL, FL
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
