ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke struggled to talk honestly about abortion in governor debate

By Cynthia M. Allen
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKopp_0iIFsJcF00

I am generally of the opinion that men (in other words, fathers and potential fathers) have good and substantive reasons to take part in crafting abortion policy and should be included in any vigorous discussion on the matter. But there was something awkward and even cringey about Gov. Greg Abbott’s and Beto O’Rourke’s exchange on the subject during Friday’s gubernatorial debate .

The two men represent polar opposite positions; O’Rourke strongly favors few if any restrictions on abortion, and Abbott supports policies that substantially limit its practice.

Each has been a passionate advocate for his respective side.

And during the debate, neither had much novel to say on the matter, Instead, both dodged questions that deserved clear and honest answers.

O’Rourke was by far the worst offender.

When asked what limits on abortion he supports, he resorted to the meaningless trope that he will fight to ensure “every woman in Texas can make her own decisions about her own body.”

ROE MEANT FEW LIMITS

OK. Does that mean that a woman in her third trimester of pregnancy should be allowed to abort a perfectly healthy and fully-formed baby?

According to O’Rourke’s response, apparently it does.

State limits on abortion, O’Rourke continued, were decided in 1973.

“Roe v. Wade, that’s the standard that answers your question,” he responded.

And there you have it. Passionate advocates of abortion like O’Rourke know well and good that the “standard” set by Roe was, in fact, no restrictions whatsoever.

Roe left open the possibility that states could protect unborn children after the first trimester, but in practice, the decision enshrined the “right” of states to allow women to end the life of a fully formed human being up until birth. (Just ask New York or Virginia .)

To his credit, O’Rourke seems to instinctively know that conceding as much is in poor taste.

Saying “I support women,” plays a lot better with independent voters than saying “I support dismembering unborn babies if that’s what works for you.”

He at lest gets points for consistency.

ABBOTT MISSES OPPORTUNITY

Abbott missed a real opportunity to clearly articulate how the pro-life position is the one truly supportive of women and children.

He stumbled over his response to a question about emergency contraception being a viable alternative to abortion in cases of rape or incest.

“The state of Texas pays for that,” he insisted, when confronted with concerns over access and cost being an impediment to rape victims seeking to obtain Plan B. It remains unclear exactly which state agency, if any, handles this issue. Abbott didn’t specify.

In many ways he fell into the trap that has hampered some in the pro-life movement since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision returning abortion regulation to the states was handed down in June.

Instead of articulating clear principles — that a person in any stage of development has infinite value and individual rights regardless of the circumstances of his or her conception — he got caught in the murky waters of emergency contraception policies.

Instead of highlighting the incredible success of programs and nonprofits that offer women holistic support throughout their pregnancies and beyond , or focusing on the need to expand adoption services, he was caught defending the state’s lack of rape and incest exceptions. Such abortions barely amount to 1% and 0.5% of procedures annually, according to the pro-abortion-rights Guttmacher Institute.

Even with Abbott’s missteps, though, O’Rourke’s attempt to paint the governor as extreme on abortion fell short.

While public opinion polling indicates an uptick in support for abortion access in the first trimester, the vast majority of Americans support some restrictions, particularly during the second and third trimesters.

If Abbott is extreme , O’Rourke is just as outrageous.

Perhaps the most poignant moment of the debate — the the one that gave Abbott the edge on the abortion discussion — was when he was asked to respond to charges that he has become too right-wing.

“I’ve always been pro-life,” he explained. His fervor for protecting human life only increased, he said, after he and his wife adopted their daughter.

It was a rare moment of emotion from a man whose political discipline and cowboy stoicism make him unrelatable at times.

And it was a perfect example of the important role men have in the abortion debate.

Note to Abbott: Next time, lead with your personal story.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Texas Elections
Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier

AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Observer

Texas Bloodlust Usurps Prosecutorial Discretion

Until then, Texas law provides elected district attorneys—the prosecutorial authority in the jurisdiction where a capital crime occurs—with the power and the discretion, acting on behalf of the people who elected them, to decide whether or not to seek the death penalty. This time-tested pillar of state criminal...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election State#Abortion Debate#Politics State#Politics Governor
dallasexpress.com

Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
13K+
Followers
491
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy