Missouri State

I’m a kindergarten teacher in rural Missouri – the strangest kid names I’ve seen at my school, including a ‘hamster’ one

By Kaleigh Werner
 3 days ago
OFTENTIMES the people we encounter have names connected to their cultural background or family, and some can be common and others are more obscure.

A kindergarten teacher in rural Missouri listed the strangest kid names she's come across at her school, including one that sounds like it would be for a hamster.

One kindergarten teacher posted a list of strange names she's come across Credit: Getty

Depending on where you're from, there are names you'll hear more than others.

Reddit user @whaIeshark posted a list of students with names she'd never thought she'd hear in rural Missouri.

Her caption reads: "Some kindergarten names at the school I work at. There were many more but these were the ones that caught my eye."

While a few names were more obscure, other users thought one sounded like a pet's name.

The first name this teacher lists is Abella.

Although Bella is a familiar name, Abella is unique and unheard of.

"Abella makes me think of a disease for some reason," one Reddit user wrote.

The next name, Citrus, users thought sounded like it was the name of a pet hamster.

"I’m sorry, but Citrus?" one person questioned, while another added: "It’s cute! For, like, a hamster lol."

People didn't find Mackenly to be notable, but one user was appalled by the name Navee.

They wrote: "I think Navee annoys me the most. I know Navy is a trending name, one that I roll my eyes at a bit, but a unique spelling of it too? Ugh."

And according to Reddit users, Raidyn was no better.

"Raidyn the fridge," one commenter said.

"Raidyn sounded like a bug spray to me," another wrote.

Some users though the name Citrus sounded like a hamster's name Credit: Getty

Don't cripple your children with weird names. They grow into adults who need employment and careers to support a family. Give them strong, proud names

