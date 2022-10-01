ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

I tried Sennheiser’s latest headphones and they’ve converted me to over-ears forever

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnPJs_0iIFs76m00

TRUTH be told, I don't really like over-ear headphones.

While the sound is superior than in-ears, it's the comfort I have an issue with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViZOa_0iIFs76m00
Music to my ears Credit: Sennheiser
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, £299 at Currys - buy now

I hate the feeling of a band on my head and my ears burning up after too long.

Then I met the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.

They certainly tick the comfort box with ease, as well as a few other essentials like battery.

But there are some niggly points too.

Simple style

Despite the £299 asking price, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless don't exactly ooze luxury on the eye.

It's not to say they don't look nice, they're just a bit simple with black plastic and fabric.

This does help the overall headset feel very light, which is essential for comfort.

And when you put them on, you probably won't notice as I was so sucked into the cosiness.

The band features a bouncy rubbery material which sits wonderfully on my head.

And the cushions on the cans feel light and fluffy like a Bake Off-winning Victoria sponge.

At the same time, they feel sturdy and tough.

Sadly they don't fold completely which would have been a welcome bonus.

Sound on

Sennheiser doesn't disappoint when it comes to blasting out a tune.

Playing Jennifer Lopez's On The Floor sends me straight to the party - deep pumping base, crystal clear vocals that break through the dominant sounds.

Now a bit of Madonna and her 1998 hit Frozen - the sound is beautifully 3D with different elements flying in and out so dramatically. You can feel each segment build up as the vocals glide through.

You can customise the sound using the Sennheiser Smart Control app. It's very easy to use.

But the star feature in the sound department is ANC (active noise cancellation).

A flight is the ultimate testing ground for something like this and it did not disappoint.

I felt like I'd cheated, avoiding that awful loud humming for 10 hours straight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjJSQ_0iIFs76m00
Right can holds all the controls Credit: Sennheiser

In control

The control all comes from the right can which serves as a touchpad.

Tap once to play or pause.

Swipe from back to front skips a track - and in the opposite direction to go back.

Up and down swipes adjust the volume accordingly.

While it performed OK, on the move I found it a little temperamental at times, occasionally not recognising my touch or not performing as I intended it to.

The headphones use Bluetooth connectivity which also randomly dropped out a couple of times - though I can't tell whether this was due to the device itself or my iPhone.

Battery winner

Battery is a key feature on just about every electronic these days and the Momentum 4 Wireless excels on this front.

It just seems to never end.

I would use the headphones for about 4-5 hours a day and think, "They're going to go soon... surely."

Nope.

They just kept going and going.

Sennheiser boasts a whooping 60 hours battery on these, which is way above what anyone else is offering at this price range.

Verdict

The Momentum 4 Wireless has seriously won me over to over-ears.

Good sound is a given for a big name like Sennheiser - the winning combination comes down to comfort and battery.

I can wear these for hours (and hours and hours) on end without getting irritated, which is something I haven't experienced before.

So on that basis, they're here to stay.

  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless, £299 at Currys - buy now

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed.

Always do your own research before making any purchase.

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9zxU_0iIFs76m00

Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Want to find those secret features within social media apps? We have you covered...

Get all the latest WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other tech gadget stories here.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online Tech & Science team? Email us at tech@the-sun.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
ELECTRONICS
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed Almost $150 Off Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, the retailer has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 43% off online. The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to nearly $150, bringing the price down to just $199.99.   Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $199.95 The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on the go because they feature adaptive noise cancellation, so your favorite songs will sound loud and clear, even...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

This compact Bluetooth portable speaker costs just $30

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Whether all of your favorite tunes are stored on your laptop, phone, tablet, or some other device, chances are you are often using headphones or external speakers to listen to them. That's because the speakers on most computers and electronics just don't do them justice. And if you'd like to take your great audio experience with you everywhere, then you will love the Soundfreaq SFQ-07 Sound Spot Compact Bluetooth Speaker.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Best Headphones
latest-hairstyles.com

20 Greatest Long Pixie Cuts for Women Over 60 with Style

The best long pixie cuts for women over 60 are cropped with layers. The “lixie” as it’s sometimes called is longer than your standard pixie. I spoke with hairstylist Kate Gibson of Austin, TX, to get some of her best advice if you’re considering this haircut.
HAIR CARE
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Instagram
msn.com

Here’s what to pack in a carry-on bag every time you travel

MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. By this point, I’ve mentioned several times that I am firmly team carry-on and will very rarely check a bag. However, even if...
TRAVEL
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
790K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy