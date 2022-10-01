Woman Fatally Stabbed in Boyle Heights; Boyfriend Sought

Photo: Getty Images

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CNS) - A woman was fatally stabbed in Boyle Heights and sheriff's detectives Saturday are searching for a man they suspect killed her.

Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 7:55 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

During the course of their investigation detectives learned a man who they believe to be her boyfriend repeatedly stabbed the victim before running away northbound on Townsend.

Anyone with information about this stabbing was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.