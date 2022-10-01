Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Ben Gamel starting for Pittsburgh Sunday
The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Ben Gamel as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will bat seventh and start at first base Sunday while Diego Castillo moves to the bench. Gamel has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.5 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder in Athletics' Sunday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
J.P. Crawford leading off for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Turner is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Joey Gallo is also entering the lineup. Our models project Turner for 1.1 hits, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Leody Taveras not in Rangers' lineup Sunday
Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Taveras is being replaced in center field by Bubba Thompson versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson. In 330 plate appearances this season, Taveras has a .257 batting average with a .656 OPS, 4 home...
numberfire.com
Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Goldschmidt will move to the bench on Sunday with Tommy Edman starting at second base. Edman will bat ninth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Edman for...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy sitting versus Giants Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Buddy Kennedy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kennedy will take a seat Sunday while Sergio Alcantara takes over at third base and Geraldo Perdomo starts at shortstop. Perdomo will bat ninth. Kennedy has made 94 plate appearances so...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Devers is getting the nod at third base, batting second in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Devers for 1.2 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
