Read full article on original website
Related
Amid high US inflation, online insurance offers mislead elderly
One advertisement on Facebook promises zero-cost dental care for elderly Americans hit hard by rising medical bills. A Facebook account sharing a webpage that advertises "no-cost vision and dental benefits" -- which Medicare does not usually provide -- is run by WeCall Media.
Why Rivian, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Are Falling Today
After a temporary spike yesterday, EV stocks slumped once again today.
Stocks turn higher, extending Wall Street’s rally this week
Stocks turned modestly higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, erasing an early slide and placing the market on course to add to its big gains this week. A late burst of buying flipped the major indexes into the green. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern, after having been down 1.8% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119 points, or 0.4%, to 30,436 and the Nasdaq added 0.2%. The broader market is still bruised from its stumble in September, but investors have been hoping that signs of a softening economy may convince central banks to temper their aggressive interest rate hikes.
Let people know where you come from and what it means to you
Anytime you tell someone where you are from, an immediate impression is formed. People always want to know who they are speaking to on a basic level, and part of that discovery is learning where someone comes from. His roots. Her beginnings. When someone says, “I’m from the South,” I start to think of accents and mannerisms. I can’t help it. The first time I went to New Orleans, I listened and watched, and learned that my...
Comments / 0