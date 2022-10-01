Dismantle. Destroy. Annihilate. Stop. Disassemble. Abuse. Ravage. Cripple. Wreak havoc on. Defile. Incapacitate. Those are some of the adjectives used to describe the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. They didn't just beat the Sooners, they embarrassed them as they suffered back-to-back losses. There's no doubt, after several less than par seasons and eight years of losing to Oklahoma, no one expected what took place at The Carter on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO