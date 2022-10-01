Read full article on original website
Dismantle. Destroy. Annihilate. Stop. Disassemble. Abuse. Ravage. Cripple. Wreak havoc on. Defile. Incapacitate. Those are some of the adjectives used to describe the TCU Horned Frogs playing the Oklahoma Sooners this past weekend. They didn't just beat the Sooners, they embarrassed them as they suffered back-to-back losses. There's no doubt, after several less than par seasons and eight years of losing to Oklahoma, no one expected what took place at The Carter on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Sooners opened up the Fall Ball play in front of a sellout crowd Monday night. Hosting Seminole State, OU continued its dominance, winning 19-1 in 10 innings. Jordy Bahl started against Seminole State, which should be a very encouraging sign for Oklahoma fans. The Sooners’ star sophomore missed a majority of the postseason due to injury. In three innings, Bahl allowed just one hit and struck out four batters.
