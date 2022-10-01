ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Former Missouri QB Vows to Pick Up the Bar Tab if Tigers Upset UGA

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PM1zY_0iIFr9uR00

Georgia is a near 30 point favorite on the road in Columbia, Missouri and one of the Missouri Tigers' former quarterbacks, Chase Daniel has vowed to pay the town's bar tab.

Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri.

So, when the Georgia Bulldogs take the field tonight against the unranked Missouri Tigers, it's reasonable to see them be a 30.0 point favorite. The Tigers are a beyond longshot to beat the Bulldogs today, which makes former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel's latest tweet rather risk-free.

Daniel played quarterback for the Tigers from 2005 to 2008, throwing for 12,515 yards in three seasons as a starter, along with 101 touchdowns. Now, a longtime backup in the NFL, Daniel has vowed to pick up the bar tab tonight if the Tigers pull off the upset.

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The TV commentators for the game are Tom Hart on play-by-play, Jordan Rodgers will provide color, and Cole Cubelic will be handling the sideline reporting duties.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Georgia State
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Athens, GA
Columbia, MO
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Missouri Tigers#The Georgia Bulldogs#Mo Rrb Live#Fubotv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
On3.com

Joel Klatt unveils new top ten following Week 5 action

Week 5 featured five matchups between ranked teams, and two teams ranked in last week’s top ten lost on Saturday. Following a chaotic weekend of action across college football, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt has revealed his updated top ten teams, including many changes at the top of his rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest.  Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this ...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

FanDuel releases Heisman Trophy odds following Week 5

As the midpoint of the college football season nears, the true Heisman contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The odds for the trophy have now been released and the names on the list likely will not change drastically for the rest of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
MIAMI, FL
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Provides an Update on Adonai Mitchell

The University of Georgia is currently the No. 2 ranked football team in college football following back-to-back "strugglesome" wins against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Missouri Tigers. Kirby Smart provided an update on his starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell on Monday. Mitchell ...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy