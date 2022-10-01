Read full article on original website
Von Miller Wears Outfit Given to Him By Beyoncé After Bills Win
The Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in what was Buffalo's first one-score win in a regular season game since 2020. The win improves the Bills record to 3-1 and they did it in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 17-point deficit to win 23-20. The Bills defense deserves a...
JUST IN: Bills Players Who Won’t Play Today Against the Ravens
The Buffalo Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens today at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. This week 4 game is one that many NFL fans have been looking forward to, considering it features arguably the two most exciting quarterbacks to watch in the entire league -- Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Bills Overcome With Huge Comeback Win Over the Ravens
The Buffalo Bills have faced serious adversity over the last two weeks. The biggest adversity have been the array of injuries to key starters for the Bills, namely safety Micah Hyde, who was lost for the entire season due to a neck injury. Six more starters kissed the week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins, with more injuries suffered in that game.
Buffalo – Pittsburgh Will Have The Best NFL TV Announcers
The Buffalo Bills will return home to Orchard Park to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Bills are coming off a big win against the Baltimore Ravens after a walk off winning kick by Tyler Bass. When the fans fill Highmark Stadium to cheer on the Buffalo Bills,...
The Bills Will Face a QB Getting His First Career Start in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 and entering week 4 against the 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers as a heavy favorite. The Bills are currently 14.5-point favorites over the Steelers, which is in contention for the most points ever favored by any NFL team over the Steelers franchise. There are reasons for that.
Ravens Star Player and Head Coach Angry Just Before Bills Win
The Buffalo Bills completed a gigantic comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, overcoming a 17-point deficit to win 23-20 on a last second field goal. The Bills defense played a good game in the first half and an outstanding game in the second half. Outside of one long touchdown drive, the Bills defense did what they were supposed to do.
Was This Former Buffalo Bills QB Set Up To Fail?
Most people were pretty happy for Mitch Trubisky when he left for Pittsburgh. But was he set up to fail there?. Mitch Trubisky was a bargain when the Bills picked him up. But we knew that he wouldn't be here long. He's a former first-round (second overall) draft pick that was put in a bad situation when he was chosen by the Bears. Within his first season in Chicago, his head coach (John Fox) was fired and replaced by Matt Nagy. Things never seemed to get better for him there. By the 2020 season, The Bears had traded for Nick Foles and announced an open competition for the starting job. They declined his 5th year option, and that's how he ended up with the Buffalo Bills.
Bills Win Big But Might Have Lost All-Pro Jordan Poyer
Poyer stated he had the wind knocked out him and should be good for Sunday's game against Pittsburg. The Buffalo Bills pulled out the comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday but there might not be much celebrating at One Bills Drive. One of the biggest plays of the...
Devin Singletary Deserves Way More Praise From Buffalo Today
It looked as if the Buffalo Bills were about to get blown out in Baltimore against the Ravens towards the end of the first half. The Ravens were leading 20-3 and the Bills offense could do little, not helped by the drops by receivers and two costly turnovers that led to two Baltimore scores.
New York Taxes Kept Major NFL Player From Coming Here
It was a big deal when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs to play for the Miami Dolphins. Here's why he said he didn't want to come to New York. This past summer, the Kansas City Chiefs chose to trade one of their biggest impact players to the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill ended up leaving the team that brought him a Superbowl ring to bring one to Miami. He seemed happy. People thought he was nuts. He left Patrick Mahomes to go to a team with a floundering quarterback that hadn't proven anything in the NFL yet and a first-year head coach. What the heck was he thinking?
The Bills Are Ridiculous Favorites Over the Steelers on Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are 3-1 after their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, 23-20. The 17-point comeback was the second time the Ravens have given up a lead of at least that many points in three weeks, as the Miami Dolphins had a crazy second-half comeback in week 2 as well.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Teaming Up With Ryan Reynolds
One of Buffalo's favorite players of all time is teaming up with one of America's favorite actors, and it's going to be a glorious friendship. Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of the most beloved players for Bills Mafia. How could you not love the guy? He came to one of the coldest games in Buffalo Bills history as a fan when he was technically still playing for the Washington Football Team and went shirtless like the rest of our crazy fans would. He's absolutely hilarious and ridiculously smart.
The Buffalo Bills Bring Back a Fan-Favorite to The Roster
The Buffalo Bills have been pretty fortunate to escape major injuries since the 2019 season, when this magical run of Bills football started under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Cornerback Tre'Davious White was really the only major injury to a key player in those three playoff...
The Buffalo Bills Lose Key Offensive Player to a Broken Ankle
The Buffalo Bills have gotten through the past two-plus seasons very fortunate when it comes to injuries. Other than Tre'Davious White, the Bills didn't suffer a major injury in 2021 and it helped them grow into arguably the best team in the NFL by the postseason come January. The story...
Isaiah McKenzie Says He Couldn’t Move After Injury on Sunday
The thing about playing in the NFL is that with the fame and glory, comes the serious risk of a significant injury. Any player's career can change for the worse on any given play, but that's the risk that comes with playing professional football. The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling...
Stefon Diggs Taunts Ravens Fans Moments After Bills Win [WATCH]
The Buffalo Bills had a win yesterday they have not had too many of in the last two seasons, and that's a one-point win. The Bills defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20, in a game that saw the Bills fall behind by 17 points in the first half. The Bills had...
Buffalo Bills Rookie Putting Up Insane Stats
One of the biggest gambles in Pro Sports is the draft. Year after year we see can't miss picks flame out and late-round picks who didn't have a chance become all-pros. So it is always a good story when your team's high-round draft pick actually works out. The Buffalo Bills should be celebrating their scouting department. Not only did they find one of those late-round gems their 1st round pick is also producing.
Josh Allen To Promote His Heritage This Weekend
Josh Allen is the man holding the flag for Buffalo, New York right now. Not even just for the Buffalo Bills, but for all of Western New York. This guy is more than just football. He gets what it means to be from Buffalo, New York. He's building a brand...
Ravens Player Says The Bills Almost Lost the Game on This Play
The Buffalo Bills are looking ahead to the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday at Highmark Stadium, but there are still some looking back to the 17-point comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. It's a game many Bills fans thought was lost in the first half. The Bills offense...
