Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tri-City Herald

What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?

The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season. Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role

The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
ATLANTA, GA
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Lions Will Sign K Michael Badgley to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions will reportedly add a new kicker to their practice squad this week. According to NFL Network, the Lions are set to sign kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad, replacing Dominik Eberle, who was waived on Tuesday following a disappointing debut at Ford Field. After a stint...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble

The Denver Broncos fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 32-23. It was Denver's fifth-straight loss to its hated division rival. It was another Broncos performance replete with self-inflicted wounds. Of those plays where the Broncos stepped on a rake, perhaps none were as glaring or detrimental as Melvin Gordon's second-quarter fumble that was scooped up by Amik Robertson, and returned to the house for a Raiders touchdown.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Commanders Progress Report: What Grade Does Washington Get After First 4 Games?

Each NFL season is filled with ups and downs, and for the Commanders so far there have been more low moments than high. While the year started on an upward swing with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the next three games resulted in losses to the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys, and have degraded the energy around the organization significantly.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett and Buffalo: How Debut QBs Fare vs. Bills

For his official NFL initiation, Kenny Pickett will face the Mafia. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to grant Pickett, a first-round pick from April's draft, his first NFL start against the Buffalo Bills when the teams do battle at Highmark Stadium this Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS). Pickett made his NFL debut in relief of Mitchell Trubisky when the Steelers fell to the New York Jets at home last weekend.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

CBS’s Mics Hear Rodgers Drop F-Bomb

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The passage of time can bring wisdom and patience. During training camp, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he had grown a “little gentler” when it comes to dealing with mistakes. But the fire still burns hot, as tight end Tyler Davis...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

When the Dolphins Backup Needs to Step Up

For the sixth time in seven seasons, the Miami Dolphins will be forced to start their backup quarterback because of an injury. This time it's veteran Teddy Bridgewater who will be getting the call when the Dolphins face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5. He will start in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss at least that game because of the concussion he sustained in the Thursday night game at Cincinnati.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks Offense, Take Down Lions in Shootout

After two consecutive losses, the Seattle Seahawks were looking to bounce back in a big way on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. And thanks to an explosive offensive attack, they were able to do just that, getting back into the win column with a 48-45 shootout win at Ford Field in Detroit.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IU football players receive NIL money to promote Stop The Violence Indianapolis

BLOOMINGTON – Hoosiers For Good, the non-profit NIL collective centered on paying IU athletics to promote charities in the name, image and likeness space, is partnering with Stop The Violence Indianapolis on an ambitious, large-scale social media campaign starting this month. The organizations have teamed up with 114 current IU football players, who will share personal stories and testimonials consistent with Stop The Violence’s mission of helping Indianapolis youth choose positive alternatives to gun violence. Hoosiers For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

