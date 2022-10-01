Read full article on original website
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Takes Over 2022 Paris Fashion Week: Photos of Their Best Looks
Showing off their style! Kylie Jenner, and some other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, have taken over 2022 Paris Fashion Week with some pretty epic looks. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, and her older sister Khloé Kardashian posed together at the Balenciaga show on Sunday, October 2. While Kylie opted for a pink fuzzy dress and black bag, the Good American founder, 38, stayed incognito in an all-black outfit paired with her signature oversized sunglasses. The sister duo looked better than ever for their outing.
Hilary Swank Shares Exciting Pregnancy Announcement
The actress appeared on Good Morning America on Oct. 5 with a special announcement—she's pregnant with two bundles of joy!. Before Swank announced the news live on television, she explained, "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time." She went on to share the exciting news,...
Rihanna Honors DMX With Oversized Sweatshirt Paired With Bike Shorts On Grocery Store Run
More than a year after DMX passed away following a fatal heart attack, Rihanna honored the late hip-hop legend while out and about in West Hollywood. As Rihanna, 34, hit up Bristol Farms on Tuesday (Oct. 4), she stepped out in an oversized sweatshirt bearing the “Party Up (Up In Here)” rapper’s visage on the front. The memorial shirt had his date of birth and passing on the sleeves, with a pair of crosses flanking both sides. Rihanna paired the oversized sweatshirt with bike shorts and slides for the run. She completed the look with black sunglasses, a gold chain, and her effortless sense of cool.
I Found A Mysterious Hair In My Boyfriend's Underwear — Is He Cheating On Me?
"Neither of us have red hair."
24 Latine Parents Who "Didn't Want Pets" (Spoiler Alert: They Definitely Did)
The "I don't want a dog" to "I'm the dog's favorite person" pipeline is real.
