Lehigh Acres Fire Water Delivery
Water delivery to Wildcat Rd, where portions of the street are still impassable to some residents. Firefighter EMT Maldonado, who hails from New York, was excited to meet a donkey for the first time at the delivery point.
Southwest Florida hospitals ask for donations of blood
Hospitals in Southwest Florida need blood donors to step forward because of a critically low supply that is expected to worsen. The NCH Healthcare System in Collier County has issued an urgent plea for donors, and its blood center is in dire need of platelets, a blood component that form clots and prevents bleeding.
Bonita Beach Rd. residents asked to vacate for health, safety reasons
The department's Nicole Hornberger says they are encouraging homeowners to leave after they clean up their homes due to certain safety precautions.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Lehigh Acres Fire has responded to three structure fires related to generators
Lehigh Acres Fire has responded to three structure fires related to generators and improper electrical activity in the past 12 hours. Please use caution when charging large battery packs or utilizing your generators. Do not take safety shortcuts – it’s not worth it!. Improper setup or use of...
Relief and rescue continue after hurricane Ian for Lehigh Acres￼
1. Members of the National Guard distribute relief packages to southwest Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ANNOTATION: Hundreds of southwest Floridians lined up for relief packages in Lehigh Acres after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. 3. A member of the National Guard walks through the lines of...
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
Video: Ian survivor spent hours hunkered down in closet with 7 dogs as storm hit
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Amy Lynn sheltered in her parents' home as Hurricane Ian lashed Sanibel Island. She said it was a terrifying experience, as five people and nine dogs held on through high winds and flood waters. She documented the intense storm as it caused damage to her...
Hurricane Ian update 101 FL Deaths Homes ‘Unlivable’ 430K without Power
Nearly one week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, more than 100 people are dead as search and rescue and power restoration efforts continue in hard-hit parts of the state. More than 1,900 people have been rescued statewide since Monday, though it’s unclear how...
Fire burns down two houses after owner brought generator inside
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two houses in Charlotte County burned down after a man brought a generator inside. He was fearful that someone would steal it. Martin County Sheriff's office deputies who are in the area to help with the Hurricane Ian aftermath, responded to the scene. This...
Lee County Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8 am – 5 pm daily
Lee County, along with state and federal partners, are opening Food & Water Points of Distribution (PODs) from 8am – 5pm daily for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian who need food and water. They are opening with eight PODs at these locations:. Old Bonita Library. Kelly Road Soccer Complex.
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
How Ian Changed the Coastline of Southwest Florida
These before-and-after satellite images of the Fort Myers area, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, show not only structural damage but the changing of the shoreline as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some areas sustained significant erosion of sand and dunes, while other areas were overrun with sand and debris.
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
Was Lee County prepared for a mass causality situation?
The answer is No. Recent a citizen of Lee County asked the same question to the Chairman of the Lee County Commission Cecil Pendergrass. Pendergrass answered, “Your confused again”. Then Pendergrass’ Executive Assistant Christine Deramo gets into the email tree and sends this to the citizen, “We’ve received...
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
