The ramifications of NFLPA’s decision to fire doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa for concussion

Miami Dolphins Are Adding A Quarterback With Tua Tagovailoa Out With Injury
In light of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the Miami Dolphins are adding depth at the quarterback position. Mike McDaniel announced this Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will miss Week 5 vs. the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will return. The Dolphins, as a result, are adding some depth ...
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa & His Wife Are So Secretive You Wouldn't Even Know They Met
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was recently injured during one of the games and diagnosed with a concussion. He has been fairly secretive about his personal life, though this is one thing that is hard to keep behind closed doors. It happened when his team and he played...
LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night, Antonio Brown made a strange post… The post LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
Robert Griffin III Makes Bad Joke About Antonio Brown Pool Video
Robert Griffin III made an Antonio Brown joke no one wanted to hear.
Javonte Williams injury: Latest update on Denver Broncos RB
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of their Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. What is the latest update on Williams, and what will the Broncos do if the promising young back is sidelined for a while?. Broncos lose RB...
Gisele Bündchen Skips Out On ANOTHER Of Tom Brady’s NFL Games, Spotted Walking Alone In Miami As Marriage Trouble Intensifies
Gisele Bündchen did not attend Tom Brady's NFL did not make her way from Miami to Tampa Bay to watch her husband Tom Brady play against the Kansas City Chiefs – making it the third game in a row that she's skipped out on since the season started as their marriage appears to crumble, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, Bündchen, 42, was spotted walking around Miami near the rental home she is staying in as she decides if she wants to stay in her marriage with Brady.In photos, Gisele looked dressed down in an all-white ensemble where she looked tense....
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
John Harbaugh’s fourth-down gamble costs Baltimore Ravens a win — and maybe home field
Let it be said up top that we love coaches like the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh. He knows the numbers. He trusts in numbers. He follows the numbers. And he defends the numbers even when the numbers fail him. But Harbaugh at some point needs to understand that the...
ESPN's Greg McElroy analyzes 'easiest coaching search of all time' for Wisconsin
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on Wisconsin’s head coaching search during a Tuesday broadcast of College Football Live. According to McElroy, the search in Madison should be particularly easy for the Badgers and AD Chris McIntosh. When it comes right down to it, McElroy sees only two real...
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
MAQB: The Impact of Tua’s Concussion Is Already Clear
The NFL was forced into action after the Dolphins quarterback’s injuries, and it showed through the rest of Week 4. Plus Zach Wilson’s improvement, J.J. Watt’s scary week and more.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Tom Brady Has Blunt Admission On His Son Playing High School Football
Youth sports have become more competitive and intense over the years. However, Tom Brady isn't so worried about how his children perform during sports games. Brady's son, Jack, is playing high school football this fall. He's a quarterback, just like his old man, and safety. Brady couldn't ...
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
Winners, losers from NFL Week 4: Saquon Barkley returns to stardom, Carson Wentz remains a problem
NFL Week 4 is drawing to a close with Sunday’s full slate of action providing tons of excitement. From a
Broncos’ veteran doesn’t help his situation with his post-game actions
The Denver Broncos lost a brutal game to their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. It’s certainly not how they planned their Sunday going. Especially with the way some things went down during the game. While the offense was better than it has been this year, it still wasn’t great...
Bailey Zappe Shares What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After Game
The Patriots rookie made his NFL debut Sunday at Lambeau Field.
